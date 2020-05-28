89 Rampart Way, #101.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking pool garage

Gorgeous contemporary 2 bedroom 2 full bath 1st floor condo, in the heart of Lowry. This amazing main floor condo has its own private entrance. Open concept living area with plenty of windows and cherry wood flooring, kitchen consists of maple cabinets as well as granite and marble finishes and stainless steel appliances plus granite island, master bedroom has its own huge soaking tub!

Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, recreation and parks.

To schedule a showing or questions- contact Patricia@woodruffpm.com, or call 720 882-8040