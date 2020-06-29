8725 E 49th Place

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3bce97e0b2 ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings.*** 4 Bedroom, 4 Bath home is spacious with 2629 sq ft including a finished basement is located in the heart of Conservatory Green in Stapleton. Master Suite offers a 5 piece Bathroom, garden tub, and dual closets. 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath and an entertainment room are located in the Basement; perfect for out-of-town guests! Exquisite Kitchen finishes of cherry cabinets, stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Main Floor has hardwoods throughout and an open-air feel with the Kitchen, Dining Room and Great Room nicely flowing together. Attached 2 car Garage and Mudroom; W/D included. Ceiling fans; Central air. Relax on the large front porch that opens onto a beautiful courtyard. The fenced side yard features a sprawling patio and beautiful landscaping. Great location and blocks from the Conservatory Green where many of the local events take place, local eateries, the Shops at Northfield, the Maverick Pool, and the Runway 35 pool. Plus great parks, trails and open space! Location convenient to Light Rail Station, Dicks Sporting Goods Arena, Downtown Denver, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. 2 year lease available at $3345 per month. Available October 29th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools