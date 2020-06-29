All apartments in Denver
8725 E 49th Place
8725 E 49th Place

8725 East 49th Place · No Longer Available
Location

8725 East 49th Place, Denver, CO 80266
Stapleton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3bce97e0b2 ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings.*** 4 Bedroom, 4 Bath home is spacious with 2629 sq ft including a finished basement is located in the heart of Conservatory Green in Stapleton. Master Suite offers a 5 piece Bathroom, garden tub, and dual closets. 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath and an entertainment room are located in the Basement; perfect for out-of-town guests! Exquisite Kitchen finishes of cherry cabinets, stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Main Floor has hardwoods throughout and an open-air feel with the Kitchen, Dining Room and Great Room nicely flowing together. Attached 2 car Garage and Mudroom; W/D included. Ceiling fans; Central air. Relax on the large front porch that opens onto a beautiful courtyard. The fenced side yard features a sprawling patio and beautiful landscaping. Great location and blocks from the Conservatory Green where many of the local events take place, local eateries, the Shops at Northfield, the Maverick Pool, and the Runway 35 pool. Plus great parks, trails and open space! Location convenient to Light Rail Station, Dicks Sporting Goods Arena, Downtown Denver, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. 2 year lease available at $3345 per month. Available October 29th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8725 E 49th Place have any available units?
8725 E 49th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8725 E 49th Place have?
Some of 8725 E 49th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8725 E 49th Place currently offering any rent specials?
8725 E 49th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8725 E 49th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8725 E 49th Place is pet friendly.
Does 8725 E 49th Place offer parking?
Yes, 8725 E 49th Place offers parking.
Does 8725 E 49th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8725 E 49th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8725 E 49th Place have a pool?
Yes, 8725 E 49th Place has a pool.
Does 8725 E 49th Place have accessible units?
No, 8725 E 49th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8725 E 49th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8725 E 49th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

