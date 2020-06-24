All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 8580 E Temple Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
8580 E Temple Drive
Last updated May 20 2020 at 5:24 PM

8580 E Temple Drive

8580 East Temple Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hampden South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8580 East Temple Drive, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
internet access
tennis court
Incredibly gorgeous town home in the prestigious Stoney Brook area. 5 minutes to DTC and 5 minutes to I-225. 2 bedroom, 2 bath 2 story with a finished basement. A/C, Backs to greenbelt and pool. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room and eating space in the kitchen. Newer metal spindles on the banisters, stunning light fixtures, tile baths, wood floors. 2012 finished square feet. Pool and Tennis courts. Totally Irresistible! To learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248. ext 103

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8580 E Temple Drive have any available units?
8580 E Temple Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8580 E Temple Drive have?
Some of 8580 E Temple Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8580 E Temple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8580 E Temple Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8580 E Temple Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8580 E Temple Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 8580 E Temple Drive offer parking?
No, 8580 E Temple Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8580 E Temple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8580 E Temple Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8580 E Temple Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8580 E Temple Drive has a pool.
Does 8580 E Temple Drive have accessible units?
No, 8580 E Temple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8580 E Temple Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8580 E Temple Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Topaz
1961 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Ascent
8400 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St
Denver, CO 80205
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way
Denver, CO 80237
B Street LoHi
1736 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University