8580 E Temple Drive

Amenities

Incredibly gorgeous town home in the prestigious Stoney Brook area. 5 minutes to DTC and 5 minutes to I-225. 2 bedroom, 2 bath 2 story with a finished basement. A/C, Backs to greenbelt and pool. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room and eating space in the kitchen. Newer metal spindles on the banisters, stunning light fixtures, tile baths, wood floors. 2012 finished square feet. Pool and Tennis courts. Totally Irresistible! To learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248. ext 103