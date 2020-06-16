8501 West Union Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1605278.



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Littleton will welcome you with 1,800 square feet of living space.



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, beautiful granite counter tops, and an island. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, a cozy fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets. Parking for this property is a 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Union Ave Park. Also nearby are Sams club, Whole Foods Market, Buffalo Wild Wings, Trader Joes, Southwest Plaza, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes trash.



