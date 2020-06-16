All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 7 2020 at 10:45 PM

8501 West Union Avenue

8501 West Union Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8501 West Union Avenue, Denver, CO 80123
Marston

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1605278.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Littleton will welcome you with 1,800 square feet of living space.

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, beautiful granite counter tops, and an island. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, a cozy fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets. Parking for this property is a 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Union Ave Park. Also nearby are Sams club, Whole Foods Market, Buffalo Wild Wings, Trader Joes, Southwest Plaza, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes trash.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1605278.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8501 West Union Avenue have any available units?
8501 West Union Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8501 West Union Avenue have?
Some of 8501 West Union Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8501 West Union Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8501 West Union Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8501 West Union Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8501 West Union Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 8501 West Union Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8501 West Union Avenue offers parking.
Does 8501 West Union Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8501 West Union Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8501 West Union Avenue have a pool?
No, 8501 West Union Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8501 West Union Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8501 West Union Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8501 West Union Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8501 West Union Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

