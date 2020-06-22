All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 8448 West Union Ave, 35.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
8448 West Union Ave, 35
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

8448 West Union Ave, 35

8448 West Union Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Marston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8448 West Union Avenue, Denver, CO 80123
Marston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Nestled in a small, quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance of grocery and retail shopping. Available for move-in immediately, this 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom home features new flooring, windows, window coverings, gas fireplace, and large, fully updated bathrooms that give this home a clean and comfortable feel. Large walk-in master closet. Large kitchen with granite tile, large pantry, and eat-in area. Washer and dryer and all major appliances included. Back deck provides a propane grill and place to relax around a 6-person patio table, if you need one. Backyard is low maintenance and the front yard features perennial flowers and a small yard. Lawn mower is also included, if needed. Convenient attached garage with room for storage. The community greenbelt offers plenty of space to play games, picnic, and stroll on a pleasant day. No pets allowed. Strict no smoking property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8448 West Union Ave, 35 have any available units?
8448 West Union Ave, 35 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8448 West Union Ave, 35 have?
Some of 8448 West Union Ave, 35's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8448 West Union Ave, 35 currently offering any rent specials?
8448 West Union Ave, 35 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8448 West Union Ave, 35 pet-friendly?
No, 8448 West Union Ave, 35 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 8448 West Union Ave, 35 offer parking?
Yes, 8448 West Union Ave, 35 does offer parking.
Does 8448 West Union Ave, 35 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8448 West Union Ave, 35 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8448 West Union Ave, 35 have a pool?
No, 8448 West Union Ave, 35 does not have a pool.
Does 8448 West Union Ave, 35 have accessible units?
No, 8448 West Union Ave, 35 does not have accessible units.
Does 8448 West Union Ave, 35 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8448 West Union Ave, 35 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lafayette
1575 North Lafayette Street
Denver, CO 80205
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Milo
4109 East 10th Avenue
Denver, CO 80220
Parliament
4363 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80237
Colorado Pointe
901 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
One Observatory Park
2360 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80210
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave
Denver, CO 80260
Casa Cordova Apartments
15 S Clarkson St
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University