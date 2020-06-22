8448 West Union Ave, 35

Amenities

Nestled in a small, quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance of grocery and retail shopping. Available for move-in immediately, this 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom home features new flooring, windows, window coverings, gas fireplace, and large, fully updated bathrooms that give this home a clean and comfortable feel. Large walk-in master closet. Large kitchen with granite tile, large pantry, and eat-in area. Washer and dryer and all major appliances included. Back deck provides a propane grill and place to relax around a 6-person patio table, if you need one. Backyard is low maintenance and the front yard features perennial flowers and a small yard. Lawn mower is also included, if needed. Convenient attached garage with room for storage. The community greenbelt offers plenty of space to play games, picnic, and stroll on a pleasant day. No pets allowed. Strict no smoking property.