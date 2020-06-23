All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 840 Galapago Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
840 Galapago Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

840 Galapago Street

840 North Galapago Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

840 North Galapago Street, Denver, CO 80204
Lincoln Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled Large 2 bed 1 full bath unit in the Santa Fe Art District. Classic floor plan, bright with hardwood floors, new paint, off street parking, dishwasher, laundry in the unit. There is a basement area for plenty of storage. Area for a garden, if you so choose.

This is a ground floor unit that has been updated.

Pets considered on individual basis.

This unit is in a well lit secure building. Shops, bars and Santa Fe Art district 2 blocks away. Cherry Creek trail, Sunken Garden Park within 2 blocks. Light Rail stations and Auraria Campus is a 10 minute walk. Easy access to 6th Ave and I-25 so you can get to the mountains very easily and Red Rocks.
Remodeled Large 2 bed 1 full bath unit in the Santa Fe Art District. Classic floor plan, bright with hardwood floors, new paint, off street parking, dishwasher, laundry in the unit. There is a basement area for plenty of storage. Area for a garden, if you so choose.

This is a ground floor unit that has been updated.

Pets considered on individual basis.

This unit is in a well lit secure building. Shops, bars and Santa Fe Art district 2 blocks away. Cherry Creek trail, Sunken Garden Park within 2 blocks. Light Rail stations and Auraria Campus is a 10 minute walk. Easy access to 6th Ave and I-25 so you can get to the mountains very easily and Red Rocks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 Galapago Street have any available units?
840 Galapago Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 840 Galapago Street have?
Some of 840 Galapago Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 Galapago Street currently offering any rent specials?
840 Galapago Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 Galapago Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 840 Galapago Street is pet friendly.
Does 840 Galapago Street offer parking?
Yes, 840 Galapago Street offers parking.
Does 840 Galapago Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 840 Galapago Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 Galapago Street have a pool?
No, 840 Galapago Street does not have a pool.
Does 840 Galapago Street have accessible units?
No, 840 Galapago Street does not have accessible units.
Does 840 Galapago Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 840 Galapago Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Buerger Brothers Lofts
1742 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
Villages at Gateway
12175 Albrook Dr
Denver, CO 80239
Advenir at Cherry Creek South
1211 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
South Federal
2775 S Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80236
Latitude 40
370 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
1000 Grant
1000 Grant St
Denver, CO 80203
245 Bannock
245 Bannock St
Denver, CO 80223
The Black Swan
1380 Steele Street
Denver, CO 80206

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University