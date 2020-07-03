All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 17 2019 at 4:35 AM

8371 E 29th Avenue

8371 East 29th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8371 East 29th Avenue, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
pool
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ad54c65032 ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current available listings. *** 2 Bedroom, 2 bath Town Home with over 1400 square feet of living space on multiple levels located in the East 29th Avenue neighborhood of Stapleton. Both bedrooms are master suites, each with private bath and walk in closet. Ceramic tile surround fireplace in the living room; surround sound; all appliances included. Spacious Kitchen with maple cabinets, pantry and an island that flows into a large Dining Room. 9? Ceilings throughout the main floor; main floor Powder Room with ceramic tile. Private, fenced in, landscaped, Backyard and unfinished Basement perfect for storage. Convenient alley-loaded 2 car detached Garage with auto opener. Ideal location blocks from the Stapleton Town Center, Aviator Pool and Founders Green! Close proximity to Central Park Light Rail Station, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, Central Park Rec Center, the other five Community Pools, Bluff Lake Nature Center, Tennis Courts, 80 Acre Central Park and Playground, Dog Park, Open Space/Greenway/Walking Path/Greenbelt, Central Park, and Westerly Creek/Denver Discovery/Swigert/HighTech/Isabella Bird/Bill Roberts/DSA/DSST schools. Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available August 16th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Tennis Courts Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8371 E 29th Avenue have any available units?
8371 E 29th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8371 E 29th Avenue have?
Some of 8371 E 29th Avenue's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8371 E 29th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8371 E 29th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8371 E 29th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8371 E 29th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8371 E 29th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8371 E 29th Avenue offers parking.
Does 8371 E 29th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8371 E 29th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8371 E 29th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8371 E 29th Avenue has a pool.
Does 8371 E 29th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8371 E 29th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8371 E 29th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8371 E 29th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

