8371 E 29th Avenue

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ad54c65032 ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current available listings. *** 2 Bedroom, 2 bath Town Home with over 1400 square feet of living space on multiple levels located in the East 29th Avenue neighborhood of Stapleton. Both bedrooms are master suites, each with private bath and walk in closet. Ceramic tile surround fireplace in the living room; surround sound; all appliances included. Spacious Kitchen with maple cabinets, pantry and an island that flows into a large Dining Room. 9? Ceilings throughout the main floor; main floor Powder Room with ceramic tile. Private, fenced in, landscaped, Backyard and unfinished Basement perfect for storage. Convenient alley-loaded 2 car detached Garage with auto opener. Ideal location blocks from the Stapleton Town Center, Aviator Pool and Founders Green! Close proximity to Central Park Light Rail Station, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, Central Park Rec Center, the other five Community Pools, Bluff Lake Nature Center, Tennis Courts, 80 Acre Central Park and Playground, Dog Park, Open Space/Greenway/Walking Path/Greenbelt, Central Park, and Westerly Creek/Denver Discovery/Swigert/HighTech/Isabella Bird/Bill Roberts/DSA/DSST schools. Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available August 16th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Tennis Courts Top Denver Schools