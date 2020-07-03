All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 836 Galapago.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
836 Galapago
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:33 AM

836 Galapago

836 Galapago Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

836 Galapago Street, Denver, CO 80204
Lincoln Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Santa Fe Art District. Bright open, Large one bed room updated unit with wood floors, high ceiling, dishwasher, stackable laundry and off street parking. Ceiling fans and swamp cooler. Ice maker.

This spacious unit has classic hardwood floors and plenty of storage.

This unit has a great modern feel in the Santa Fe Arts District. Has everything you need!!

Secure, well lit and clean! On the second floor. Tenant responsible for Xcel electric and heat is $40/mo. Boiler heat and hot water.

Pets considered on individual basis!

This is a second story unit and available Jan 1, 2020.
Santa Fe Art District. Bright open, Large one bed room updated unit with wood floors, high ceiling, dishwasher, stackable laundry and off street parking. Ceiling fans and swamp cooler. Ice maker.

This spacious unit has classic hardwood floors and plenty of storage.

This unit has a great modern feel in the Santa Fe Arts District. Has everything you need!!

Secure, well lit and clean! On the second floor. Tenant responsible for Xcel electric and heat is $40/mo. Boiler heat and hot water.

Pets considered on individual basis!

This is a second story unit and available Jan 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 836 Galapago have any available units?
836 Galapago doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 836 Galapago have?
Some of 836 Galapago's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 836 Galapago currently offering any rent specials?
836 Galapago is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 Galapago pet-friendly?
Yes, 836 Galapago is pet friendly.
Does 836 Galapago offer parking?
Yes, 836 Galapago offers parking.
Does 836 Galapago have units with washers and dryers?
No, 836 Galapago does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 Galapago have a pool?
No, 836 Galapago does not have a pool.
Does 836 Galapago have accessible units?
No, 836 Galapago does not have accessible units.
Does 836 Galapago have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 836 Galapago has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard
Denver, CO 80216
Sherman Commons
10 S Sherman St
Denver, CO 80209
Parliament
4363 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80237
Gables Cherry Creek
360 S Monroe St
Denver, CO 80209
The Pamela Apartments
2483 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210
1444 St Paul
1444 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St
Denver, CO 80237
Lowry North
8001 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University