All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 834 Galapago Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
834 Galapago Street
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:24 AM

834 Galapago Street

834 Galapago Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

834 Galapago Street, Denver, CO 80204
Lincoln Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
LARGE 2 BED ONE BATH REMODELED UNIT IN THE HEART OF THE SANTA FE ARTS DISTRICT.

This secure large unit boasts wood floors, quartz counter tops, modern cabinets, laundry hook ups (washing machine and dryer provided), dishwasher and a partially finished basement for storage. Off street parking.

Tenant responsible for all utilities except water. $40 a month flat rate for heat and hot water. City of Denver provides garage removal. There is a central boiler for very affordable heat and unlimited hot water!

Unit is available immediately.

NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND
LARGE 2 BED ONE BATH REMODELED UNIT IN THE HEART OF THE SANTA FE ARTS DISTRICT.

This secure large unit boasts wood floors, quartz counter tops, modern cabinets, laundry hook ups (washing machine and dryer provided), dishwasher and a partially finished basement for storage. Off street parking.

Tenant responsible for all utilities except water. $40 a month flat rate for heat. City of Denver provides garage removal. There is a central boiler for very affordable heat and unlimited hot water!

Close Cherry Creek trail, Denver Health and Downtown!!!

NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 834 Galapago Street have any available units?
834 Galapago Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 834 Galapago Street have?
Some of 834 Galapago Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 834 Galapago Street currently offering any rent specials?
834 Galapago Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 834 Galapago Street pet-friendly?
No, 834 Galapago Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 834 Galapago Street offer parking?
Yes, 834 Galapago Street offers parking.
Does 834 Galapago Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 834 Galapago Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 834 Galapago Street have a pool?
No, 834 Galapago Street does not have a pool.
Does 834 Galapago Street have accessible units?
No, 834 Galapago Street does not have accessible units.
Does 834 Galapago Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 834 Galapago Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue on 16th
2900 E 16th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Loretto Heights
3400 South Lowell Boulevard
Denver, CO 80236
Platform at Union Station
1650 Wewatta St
Denver, CO 80202
The Detroit
1504 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
Baker Tower
330 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80223
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St
Denver, CO 80205
Colorado Pointe
901 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
The Crossing Apartment Homes
13500 Albrook Dr
Denver, CO 80239

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University