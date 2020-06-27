834 Galapago Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

LARGE 2 BED ONE BATH REMODELED UNIT IN THE HEART OF THE SANTA FE ARTS DISTRICT.



This secure large unit boasts wood floors, quartz counter tops, modern cabinets, laundry hook ups (washing machine and dryer provided), dishwasher and a partially finished basement for storage. Off street parking.



Tenant responsible for all utilities except water. $40 a month flat rate for heat and hot water. City of Denver provides garage removal. There is a central boiler for very affordable heat and unlimited hot water!



Unit is available immediately.



NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND

LARGE 2 BED ONE BATH REMODELED UNIT IN THE HEART OF THE SANTA FE ARTS DISTRICT.



This secure large unit boasts wood floors, quartz counter tops, modern cabinets, laundry hook ups (washing machine and dryer provided), dishwasher and a partially finished basement for storage. Off street parking.



Tenant responsible for all utilities except water. $40 a month flat rate for heat. City of Denver provides garage removal. There is a central boiler for very affordable heat and unlimited hot water!



Close Cherry Creek trail, Denver Health and Downtown!!!



NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND