821 Santa Fe Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/711ff5005a ---- Newly remodeled vintage studio in the Santa Fe Art District! Beautiful, sunny studio apartment with big windows, high ceilings and wood floor on second floor above storefront in the Santa Fe Art District . - New kitchen & bath - Good storage space. - Easy commute - walk 4 blocks to the train, a few steps to restaurants and art galleries. - Open shared deck with view of mountains, - one parking space off-street for $25.00 Rent:$900 a month (includes water, sewage, trash, gas and heat) Electric is billed independently through XCel Deposit: $400* No Pets Please Requirements - Applicant must make 2X rent - Good Credit (min two open lines in good standings) - No Criminal History - No Evictions - No Rental Debt * Deposit is dependent on screening results * We do not approve based on credit score alone. We have a very unique algorithm that takes all things on your background and credit into account. This unit is on the Santa Fe Art Distinct. Once a month on Friday (First Friday of every month) there is a large art show that attracts hundreds of people. There are food trucks, music, and art all up and down the street! It is a wonderful event and this apartment gives you a front row seat! Please contact us to set up a showing! Leasing Coordinator- Mercedez 303.733.0487 leasing@rio-realestate.com