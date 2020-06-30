All apartments in Denver
821 Santa Fe Drive

821 Santa Fe Dr · No Longer Available
Location

821 Santa Fe Dr, Denver, CO 80204
Lincoln Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/711ff5005a ---- Newly remodeled vintage studio in the Santa Fe Art District! Beautiful, sunny studio apartment with big windows, high ceilings and wood floor on second floor above storefront in the Santa Fe Art District . - New kitchen & bath - Good storage space. - Easy commute - walk 4 blocks to the train, a few steps to restaurants and art galleries. - Open shared deck with view of mountains, - one parking space off-street for $25.00 Rent:$900 a month (includes water, sewage, trash, gas and heat) Electric is billed independently through XCel Deposit: $400* No Pets Please Requirements - Applicant must make 2X rent - Good Credit (min two open lines in good standings) - No Criminal History - No Evictions - No Rental Debt * Deposit is dependent on screening results * We do not approve based on credit score alone. We have a very unique algorithm that takes all things on your background and credit into account. This unit is on the Santa Fe Art Distinct. Once a month on Friday (First Friday of every month) there is a large art show that attracts hundreds of people. There are food trucks, music, and art all up and down the street! It is a wonderful event and this apartment gives you a front row seat! Please contact us to set up a showing! Leasing Coordinator- Mercedez 303.733.0487 leasing@rio-realestate.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Santa Fe Drive have any available units?
821 Santa Fe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 Santa Fe Drive have?
Some of 821 Santa Fe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Santa Fe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
821 Santa Fe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Santa Fe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 821 Santa Fe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 821 Santa Fe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 821 Santa Fe Drive offers parking.
Does 821 Santa Fe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 Santa Fe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Santa Fe Drive have a pool?
No, 821 Santa Fe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 821 Santa Fe Drive have accessible units?
No, 821 Santa Fe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Santa Fe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 Santa Fe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

