820 E. 20th Ave

Drastic price reduction! Clean / Updated / 1 large bedroom + Bonus area in non-conforming basement - This property is a must see! Features, 1380 sf with 1 LARGE bedroom + loft upstairs, 1 bathroom upstairs, nice large living room, dining room, and completely updated kitchen with all appliances. There is also a bonus room (non-conforming) in the finished basement along with a 2nd bathroom. Private fenced yard that is perfect for grilling or entertaining. Property is close to Denver Zoo, Coors Field, I-25, shopping, resturants, and downtown area. Offered at $1900 per month with $1900 security deposit. Pets on case-by-case basis with additional non refundable pet deposit. One reserved parking space available with additional after hours permit parking.



