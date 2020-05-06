All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

820 E. 20th Ave

820 East 20th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

820 East 20th Avenue, Denver, CO 80218
Five Points

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Drastic price reduction! Clean / Updated / 1 large bedroom + Bonus area in non-conforming basement - This property is a must see! Features, 1380 sf with 1 LARGE bedroom + loft upstairs, 1 bathroom upstairs, nice large living room, dining room, and completely updated kitchen with all appliances. There is also a bonus room (non-conforming) in the finished basement along with a 2nd bathroom. Private fenced yard that is perfect for grilling or entertaining. Property is close to Denver Zoo, Coors Field, I-25, shopping, resturants, and downtown area. Offered at $1900 per month with $1900 security deposit. Pets on case-by-case basis with additional non refundable pet deposit. One reserved parking space available with additional after hours permit parking.

This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.

Contact us today for a showing!

Beacon Property Management
303-347-0975
ext 101 - Kerri
ext 102 - Laura

(RLNE4751990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 E. 20th Ave have any available units?
820 E. 20th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 E. 20th Ave have?
Some of 820 E. 20th Ave's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 E. 20th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
820 E. 20th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 E. 20th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 E. 20th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 820 E. 20th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 820 E. 20th Ave offers parking.
Does 820 E. 20th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 E. 20th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 E. 20th Ave have a pool?
No, 820 E. 20th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 820 E. 20th Ave have accessible units?
No, 820 E. 20th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 820 E. 20th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 E. 20th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
