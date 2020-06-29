8105 E 11th Ave

Amenities

Prepare yourself to feel at home and warmed by the fireplace or sunlight in this comfortable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a detached garage condo! It's located in Lowry Heights Condominium community, which is very friendly and quiet. The unit is being leased fully furnished and we can negotiate on the length of your stay. It is on the second floor and has one flight of stairs. The location is super convenient and within a 20 min drive to Cherry Creek, 10-20 min drive to Rose Medical and Anschutz Medical Centers, 1.5 mile to Lowry Center. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, fireplace and furnished unit. Utilities included: heat, gas and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 13th 2020. $2,150/month rent. $2,150 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.