Last updated March 10 2020 at 7:19 AM

8105 E 11th Ave

8105 East 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8105 East 11th Avenue, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Prepare yourself to feel at home and warmed by the fireplace or sunlight in this comfortable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a detached garage condo! It's located in Lowry Heights Condominium community, which is very friendly and quiet. The unit is being leased fully furnished and we can negotiate on the length of your stay. It is on the second floor and has one flight of stairs. The location is super convenient and within a 20 min drive to Cherry Creek, 10-20 min drive to Rose Medical and Anschutz Medical Centers, 1.5 mile to Lowry Center. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, fireplace and furnished unit. Utilities included: heat, gas and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 13th 2020. $2,150/month rent. $2,150 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8105 E 11th Ave have any available units?
8105 E 11th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8105 E 11th Ave have?
Some of 8105 E 11th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8105 E 11th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8105 E 11th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8105 E 11th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8105 E 11th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8105 E 11th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8105 E 11th Ave offers parking.
Does 8105 E 11th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8105 E 11th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8105 E 11th Ave have a pool?
No, 8105 E 11th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8105 E 11th Ave have accessible units?
No, 8105 E 11th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8105 E 11th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8105 E 11th Ave has units with dishwashers.
