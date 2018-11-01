774 Race Street - 1

Amenities

Charming Townhome w/ Newly Finished Basement, 2 Car Garage, and Unbeatable Cheesman Park Location!



AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately. Flexible lease start dates available within 30 days..

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs permitted w/ size and breed approval. No cats or other pet species.



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:

* Updated townhome with rare 2 car garage!

* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Cheesman Park / North Cherry Creek neighborhood

* Property was featured on the cover of the neighborhood magazine "Country Club Living" in 2015!

* In the highly-coveted Bromwell school district

* Qualifies for key fob access into the side entrance of the Denver Botanic Gardens

* Updated kitchen w/ stainless appliances

* Washer and dryer included

* Private fenced back yard

* Newly finished basement could serve as a 4th bedroom / guest room



GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage, plenty of street parking directly in front of property

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash included. Flat $65/mo charge for water.

YARD: private back yard. Back yard is fenced.

AIR CONDITIONING: Evaporative cooler

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $175 total in Summer, $250 total in Winter



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult ($18 reports, $32 processing and labor)

COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.

LEASE LENGTH: 12-18 months



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*