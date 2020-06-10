All apartments in Denver
7700 East Academy Blvd. Unit 702
Last updated December 7 2019 at 11:55 AM

7700 East Academy Blvd. Unit 702

7700 East Academy Boulevard · (303) 722-4900 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7700 East Academy Boulevard, Denver, CO 80230
Lowry Field

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 7700 East Academy Blvd. Unit 702 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 911 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute Modern Lowry Town Home for RENT- A MUST SEE! - This centrally located townhouse is in the heart of Lowry -- one of Denver's most desirable communities. The bright and airy 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath layout features a spacious master suite with a large walk-closet and master bath. The main living area opens to an elegant kitchen with stainless steel appliances and natural wood cabinetry, while a wonderful covered balcony provides access to the outdoors and beautiful views of the mountains to the west. This well-appointed home also includes central air conditioning and an over-sized attached garage. Professionally maintained landscaping keeps the property looking beautiful all year round. Neighborhood amenities within walking distance include: fitness centers; multiple restaurants and cafes; aviation museum; boutique shopping; personal storage facility; dog park; soccer and baseball fields; preschool, elementary, middle and high schools; and plenty of beautiful open space and parks.

Please call Delicia at 303-722-4900 Ext.2, for more information and to schedule a showing.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.ParksideRM.com All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.

Apply online at www.ParksideRM.com

Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, 3 times verifiable income, no evictions. No smoking inside the property.

Pets Negotiable.

(RLNE4423980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7700 East Academy Blvd. Unit 702 have any available units?
7700 East Academy Blvd. Unit 702 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7700 East Academy Blvd. Unit 702 have?
Some of 7700 East Academy Blvd. Unit 702's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7700 East Academy Blvd. Unit 702 currently offering any rent specials?
7700 East Academy Blvd. Unit 702 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7700 East Academy Blvd. Unit 702 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7700 East Academy Blvd. Unit 702 is pet friendly.
Does 7700 East Academy Blvd. Unit 702 offer parking?
Yes, 7700 East Academy Blvd. Unit 702 does offer parking.
Does 7700 East Academy Blvd. Unit 702 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7700 East Academy Blvd. Unit 702 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7700 East Academy Blvd. Unit 702 have a pool?
No, 7700 East Academy Blvd. Unit 702 does not have a pool.
Does 7700 East Academy Blvd. Unit 702 have accessible units?
No, 7700 East Academy Blvd. Unit 702 does not have accessible units.
Does 7700 East Academy Blvd. Unit 702 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7700 East Academy Blvd. Unit 702 has units with dishwashers.
