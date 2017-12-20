7571 E 29th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard fire pit gym pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna yoga

Studio: Enchanting Landscaped Property- Stapleton - Property Id: 258660



One of three studio floor plans currently available; units ready for May / June move.



Convenience, comfort, craft, design. Close to 38+ miles of trails and 50 parks of beautiful green space, local to farmer's market and events. Property offers discounted Memberships to six pools & Rec Center. Close to Central Park Station & UC A Line.



LOVE YOUR NEST:

Home office/guest room options, Two kitchen finishes: quartz counters, under-cabinet lighting + kitchen islands*, Stainless steel appliances; balcony/ patio. Gorgeous baths with white ceramic tiling, double vanities* master showers*, Sustainable wood flooring, Front-loading washer & dryer, Spacious walk-in closets with built-in organizers.



STAY COMFORTABLE:

Clubroom w/ gaming, fireside lounge, business center + Courtyard, Olympic-sized pool, hot tub, outdoor kitchen, fire pit Spa: steam room, dry sauna, yoga deck, treatment room, Fitness center: Technogym, TRX trainer, Fitness On Demand; Rooftop deck w/ grills.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258660

Property Id 258660



