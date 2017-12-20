All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

7571 E 29th Pl

7571 East 29th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7571 East 29th Drive, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
yoga
Studio: Enchanting Landscaped Property- Stapleton - Property Id: 258660

One of three studio floor plans currently available; units ready for May / June move.

Convenience, comfort, craft, design. Close to 38+ miles of trails and 50 parks of beautiful green space, local to farmer's market and events. Property offers discounted Memberships to six pools & Rec Center. Close to Central Park Station & UC A Line.

LOVE YOUR NEST:
Home office/guest room options, Two kitchen finishes: quartz counters, under-cabinet lighting + kitchen islands*, Stainless steel appliances; balcony/ patio. Gorgeous baths with white ceramic tiling, double vanities* master showers*, Sustainable wood flooring, Front-loading washer & dryer, Spacious walk-in closets with built-in organizers.

STAY COMFORTABLE:
Clubroom w/ gaming, fireside lounge, business center + Courtyard, Olympic-sized pool, hot tub, outdoor kitchen, fire pit Spa: steam room, dry sauna, yoga deck, treatment room, Fitness center: Technogym, TRX trainer, Fitness On Demand; Rooftop deck w/ grills.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258660
Property Id 258660

(RLNE5704640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7571 E 29th Pl have any available units?
7571 E 29th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7571 E 29th Pl have?
Some of 7571 E 29th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7571 E 29th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7571 E 29th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7571 E 29th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 7571 E 29th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 7571 E 29th Pl offer parking?
No, 7571 E 29th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 7571 E 29th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7571 E 29th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7571 E 29th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 7571 E 29th Pl has a pool.
Does 7571 E 29th Pl have accessible units?
No, 7571 E 29th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7571 E 29th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7571 E 29th Pl has units with dishwashers.

