7464 East 8th Avenue Unit #54 Available 07/06/20 A Lowry Gem Waiting For You!! - A Unit Simply Too Good to Pass Up. Former Model Home for the Crescent Ridge Townhome Community in Lowry this unit features light from every direction, incredible upgrades including cherry wood flooring, slab granite counter tops, hardwood cabinetry, stainless steal appliances and a MAIN FLOOR MASTER SUITE! Add to this an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, oversized guest rooms & large walk-in closets in EACH bedroom. Walking distance to Lowry shops and restaurants.



NOTE: THIS PROPERTY WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING BEGINNING: July 1, 2020



FACTS:

Built in 2006. Central Heat - A/C, Tankless Water Heater

Utilities: Xcel Energy, Denver Water

Schools: Denver 1 School District, Lowry Elementary, Hill Middle & George Washington High School



FEATURES:

Square Footage: 1412

Oversized 2 Car Garage, Handicapped Access, Porch, Patio



NO DOGS, NO CATS, NO SMOKING

Security Deposit includes a $500 non refundable cleaning fee.



No Pets Allowed



