Amenities
7464 East 8th Avenue Unit #54 Available 07/06/20 A Lowry Gem Waiting For You!! - A Unit Simply Too Good to Pass Up. Former Model Home for the Crescent Ridge Townhome Community in Lowry this unit features light from every direction, incredible upgrades including cherry wood flooring, slab granite counter tops, hardwood cabinetry, stainless steal appliances and a MAIN FLOOR MASTER SUITE! Add to this an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, oversized guest rooms & large walk-in closets in EACH bedroom. Walking distance to Lowry shops and restaurants.
NOTE: THIS PROPERTY WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING BEGINNING: July 1, 2020
FACTS:
Built in 2006. Central Heat - A/C, Tankless Water Heater
Utilities: Xcel Energy, Denver Water
Schools: Denver 1 School District, Lowry Elementary, Hill Middle & George Washington High School
FEATURES:
Square Footage: 1412
Oversized 2 Car Garage, Handicapped Access, Porch, Patio
NO DOGS, NO CATS, NO SMOKING
Security Deposit includes a $500 non refundable cleaning fee.
(RLNE3483151)