Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

7464 East 8th Avenue Unit #54

7464 East 8th Avenue · (303) 557-9800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7464 East 8th Avenue, Denver, CO 80230
Lowry Field

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7464 East 8th Avenue Unit #54 · Avail. Jul 6

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1412 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
7464 East 8th Avenue Unit #54 Available 07/06/20 A Lowry Gem Waiting For You!! - A Unit Simply Too Good to Pass Up. Former Model Home for the Crescent Ridge Townhome Community in Lowry this unit features light from every direction, incredible upgrades including cherry wood flooring, slab granite counter tops, hardwood cabinetry, stainless steal appliances and a MAIN FLOOR MASTER SUITE! Add to this an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, oversized guest rooms & large walk-in closets in EACH bedroom. Walking distance to Lowry shops and restaurants.

NOTE: THIS PROPERTY WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING BEGINNING: July 1, 2020

FACTS:
Built in 2006. Central Heat - A/C, Tankless Water Heater
Utilities: Xcel Energy, Denver Water
Schools: Denver 1 School District, Lowry Elementary, Hill Middle & George Washington High School

FEATURES:
Square Footage: 1412
Oversized 2 Car Garage, Handicapped Access, Porch, Patio

NO DOGS, NO CATS, NO SMOKING
Security Deposit includes a $500 non refundable cleaning fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3483151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7464 East 8th Avenue Unit #54 have any available units?
7464 East 8th Avenue Unit #54 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7464 East 8th Avenue Unit #54 have?
Some of 7464 East 8th Avenue Unit #54's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7464 East 8th Avenue Unit #54 currently offering any rent specials?
7464 East 8th Avenue Unit #54 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7464 East 8th Avenue Unit #54 pet-friendly?
No, 7464 East 8th Avenue Unit #54 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 7464 East 8th Avenue Unit #54 offer parking?
Yes, 7464 East 8th Avenue Unit #54 does offer parking.
Does 7464 East 8th Avenue Unit #54 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7464 East 8th Avenue Unit #54 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7464 East 8th Avenue Unit #54 have a pool?
No, 7464 East 8th Avenue Unit #54 does not have a pool.
Does 7464 East 8th Avenue Unit #54 have accessible units?
Yes, 7464 East 8th Avenue Unit #54 has accessible units.
Does 7464 East 8th Avenue Unit #54 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7464 East 8th Avenue Unit #54 does not have units with dishwashers.
