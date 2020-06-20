7330 E Princeton Ave

Amenities

LOOKING FOR YOUR NEXT HOME SWEET HOME? - Trish Gonzales

720.602.9470

trish.gonzales@realatlas.com



Welcome to your next home! This lovely 3 bedroom, 2½ bath condo in beautiful Denver is sure to catch your eye! This two-level condo provides lots of living space for the everyone! Entertaining is easy in your natural light-filled kitchen, with butcher block countertop and stainless steel appliances. You’ll fall in love with the amount of space in your master bedroom! Enjoy warm nights on your private patio! The community has its own indoor/outdoor heated pool, a fitness center, saunas, clubhouse and tennis courts. You are a quick walk to Rosamond and Eastmoor Parks or a short drive over to Cherry Creek State Park! Easy access to the light rail, I-25 and I-225, minutes from DTC!



- Plank flooring on main level

- finished basement

- washer/dryer included

- Stainless steel appliances

- 3 bedrooms

- 2 1/2 bath

- Private patio with privacy fence

- Denver Public schools

- One covered parking spot and open uncovered



Rent: $2149

Deposit: $2149 for well qualified applicants.

Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.



Pet Policy:

Pet Fee(NON-REFUNDABLE) $250

Monthly pet fee $25.00



Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/

Applications: $45/per adult



Rental Qualifications:

Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.

No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years

Background and Credit check required



Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate

(RLNE5795253)