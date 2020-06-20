All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 7330 E Princeton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
7330 E Princeton Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

7330 E Princeton Ave

7330 East Princeton Avenue · (720) 602-9470
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hampden South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7330 East Princeton Avenue, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7330 E Princeton Ave · Avail. now

$2,149

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2036 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
sauna
tennis court
LOOKING FOR YOUR NEXT HOME SWEET HOME? - Trish Gonzales
720.602.9470
trish.gonzales@realatlas.com

Welcome to your next home! This lovely 3 bedroom, 2½ bath condo in beautiful Denver is sure to catch your eye! This two-level condo provides lots of living space for the everyone! Entertaining is easy in your natural light-filled kitchen, with butcher block countertop and stainless steel appliances. You’ll fall in love with the amount of space in your master bedroom! Enjoy warm nights on your private patio! The community has its own indoor/outdoor heated pool, a fitness center, saunas, clubhouse and tennis courts. You are a quick walk to Rosamond and Eastmoor Parks or a short drive over to Cherry Creek State Park! Easy access to the light rail, I-25 and I-225, minutes from DTC!

- Plank flooring on main level
- finished basement
- washer/dryer included
- Stainless steel appliances
- 3 bedrooms
- 2 1/2 bath
- Private patio with privacy fence
- Denver Public schools
- One covered parking spot and open uncovered

Rent: $2149
Deposit: $2149 for well qualified applicants.
Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.

Pet Policy:
Pet Fee(NON-REFUNDABLE) $250
Monthly pet fee $25.00

Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Applications: $45/per adult

Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required

Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!

Trish Gonzales
720.602.9470
trish.gonzales@realatlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
@REALTOR

(RLNE5795253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7330 E Princeton Ave have any available units?
7330 E Princeton Ave has a unit available for $2,149 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7330 E Princeton Ave have?
Some of 7330 E Princeton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7330 E Princeton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7330 E Princeton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7330 E Princeton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7330 E Princeton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7330 E Princeton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7330 E Princeton Ave does offer parking.
Does 7330 E Princeton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7330 E Princeton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7330 E Princeton Ave have a pool?
Yes, 7330 E Princeton Ave has a pool.
Does 7330 E Princeton Ave have accessible units?
No, 7330 E Princeton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7330 E Princeton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7330 E Princeton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7330 E Princeton Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Muse Apartments
2270 S University Blvd
Denver, CO 80210
Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments
817 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
The Vicinity
1010 E 13th Ave
Denver, CO 80218
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Outlook Gateway
5650 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249
Infinity on Logan
8 South Logan Street
Denver, CO 80209
AMLI Cherry Creek
801 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity