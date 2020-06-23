All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

721 W. 5th Ave

721 West 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

721 West 5th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
yoga
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
1 bed / 1 bath - Baker Neighborhood! - This property is absolutely adorable and full of charm and a lot of history! This house has seen a lot since it was built in 1904! It was originally used as a source of housing for the railroad workers back in the day. It features 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom, nice size living room, bonus room that would be a perfect office or yoga studio, and nice sized kitchen. Also includes washer/dryer, and a small fenced backyard area that is perfect for grilling out or having a cup of coffee. This property is small with 704 square feet but it is very cozy and comfortable. All new paint throughout, light and bright and ready for you to move in! Great vibe, awesome neighborhood, close to downtown, shops and restaurants ...

Offered at $1325 per month, one year lease minimum. Security deposit equal to one months rent, pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional nonrefundable pet fee, no smoking and no growing marijuana on premises, no exceptions. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, and yard maintenance. Trash is included in rent.

This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.

Contact us today for a showing!

Beacon Property Management
303-347-0975
ext 101 - Kerri
ext 102 - Laura
ext 106 - Cameron

(RLNE4705909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 W. 5th Ave have any available units?
721 W. 5th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 721 W. 5th Ave have?
Some of 721 W. 5th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 W. 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
721 W. 5th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 W. 5th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 721 W. 5th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 721 W. 5th Ave offer parking?
No, 721 W. 5th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 721 W. 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 721 W. 5th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 W. 5th Ave have a pool?
No, 721 W. 5th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 721 W. 5th Ave have accessible units?
No, 721 W. 5th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 721 W. 5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 721 W. 5th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
