721 W. 5th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance yoga bbq/grill

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly yoga

1 bed / 1 bath - Baker Neighborhood! - This property is absolutely adorable and full of charm and a lot of history! This house has seen a lot since it was built in 1904! It was originally used as a source of housing for the railroad workers back in the day. It features 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom, nice size living room, bonus room that would be a perfect office or yoga studio, and nice sized kitchen. Also includes washer/dryer, and a small fenced backyard area that is perfect for grilling out or having a cup of coffee. This property is small with 704 square feet but it is very cozy and comfortable. All new paint throughout, light and bright and ready for you to move in! Great vibe, awesome neighborhood, close to downtown, shops and restaurants ...



Offered at $1325 per month, one year lease minimum. Security deposit equal to one months rent, pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional nonrefundable pet fee, no smoking and no growing marijuana on premises, no exceptions. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, and yard maintenance. Trash is included in rent.



This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.



Contact us today for a showing!



Beacon Property Management

303-347-0975

ext 101 - Kerri

ext 102 - Laura

ext 106 - Cameron



(RLNE4705909)