718 N Grant St #10 Denver County

1 bed, 1 bath with AC, hard wood floors and views, Great location off Grant and 7th - * 1 bed, 1 bath with 600 SF, AC, hard wood floors and views.

* Great location off Grant and 7th, a block from the Gov. Mansion and 4 blocks from 6th and Broadway.

* $1300 + deposit

* 718 N. Grant St. #10 Denver

* $40 application fee. If everything looks good on the application, you can pay half the deposit the first month and half the second month. Poor credit? We are flexible with extra deposit. See richdavis.com for more information.

* Se Habla Espanol

* More pictures, info and showing info at: http://www.richdavis.com/rentals.html

To set up a showing, + All showings are scheduled online through www.richdavis.com/rentals.html (click on property details, then "contact us")



No Pets Allowed



