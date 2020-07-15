All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 718 N Grant St #10 Denver County.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
718 N Grant St #10 Denver County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

718 N Grant St #10 Denver County

718 N Grant St · (303) 731-6923
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

718 N Grant St, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 718 N Grant St #10 Denver County · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
1 bed, 1 bath with AC, hard wood floors and views, Great location off Grant and 7th - * 1 bed, 1 bath with 600 SF, AC, hard wood floors and views.
* Great location off Grant and 7th, a block from the Gov. Mansion and 4 blocks from 6th and Broadway.
* $1300 + deposit
* 718 N. Grant St. #10 Denver
* $40 application fee. If everything looks good on the application, you can pay half the deposit the first month and half the second month. Poor credit? We are flexible with extra deposit. See richdavis.com for more information.
* Se Habla Espanol
* More pictures, info and showing info at: http://www.richdavis.com/rentals.html
To set up a showing, + All showings are scheduled online through www.richdavis.com/rentals.html (click on property details, then "contact us")

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5915513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 N Grant St #10 Denver County have any available units?
718 N Grant St #10 Denver County has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 718 N Grant St #10 Denver County currently offering any rent specials?
718 N Grant St #10 Denver County is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 N Grant St #10 Denver County pet-friendly?
No, 718 N Grant St #10 Denver County is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 718 N Grant St #10 Denver County offer parking?
No, 718 N Grant St #10 Denver County does not offer parking.
Does 718 N Grant St #10 Denver County have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 N Grant St #10 Denver County does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 N Grant St #10 Denver County have a pool?
No, 718 N Grant St #10 Denver County does not have a pool.
Does 718 N Grant St #10 Denver County have accessible units?
No, 718 N Grant St #10 Denver County does not have accessible units.
Does 718 N Grant St #10 Denver County have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 N Grant St #10 Denver County does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 718 N Grant St #10 Denver County have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 718 N Grant St #10 Denver County has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 718 N Grant St #10 Denver County?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Forest Cove Apartments
3446 S Akron St
Denver, CO 80231
Cimarron
1240 Elizabeth Street
Denver, CO 80206
Parkwood Plaza
1436 S Irving St
Denver, CO 80219
Cherry St. Townhomes
794 North Cherry Street
Denver, CO 80220
Del Prado
1510 E 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80218
Highlands 32
3251 Lowell Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
Avia Lowry
9649 E 5th Ave
Denver, CO 80230
Uptown Square Apartment Homes
1952 North Pennsylvania Street
Denver, CO 80203

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity