Location

690 South Alton Way, Denver, CO 80247
Windsor

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
sauna
WINDSOR GARDENS - ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY AGE 55+ - Property Id: 219089

Windsor Gardens - Age 55+ Active Adult Community.
Bright 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath Condo with a Lovely view of the Courtyard on First Floor
End Unit and Lots of Natural Lighting!
Stunning Kitchen and Bathroom with Granite Counter Tops and Ceramic Tile.
Newer Carpet, A/C, Great Condition Unit
Garage with Opener
No Pets/No Smokers
There are so many Amenities to enjoy! Fitness Center, Golf Course, Indoor/Outdoor Pool, Saunas, Hot Tub, Billiards, Highline Canal Nearby for Biking/Walking, Clubs and Classes to join!
Heat, Water, Sewer and Trash included in the Rent.
Rent $1295 + Security Deposit
Available Now!
Call 720-660-5843
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219089
Property Id 219089

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5526108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 690 S Alton Way have any available units?
690 S Alton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 690 S Alton Way have?
Some of 690 S Alton Way's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 690 S Alton Way currently offering any rent specials?
690 S Alton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 690 S Alton Way pet-friendly?
No, 690 S Alton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 690 S Alton Way offer parking?
Yes, 690 S Alton Way offers parking.
Does 690 S Alton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 690 S Alton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 690 S Alton Way have a pool?
Yes, 690 S Alton Way has a pool.
Does 690 S Alton Way have accessible units?
No, 690 S Alton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 690 S Alton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 690 S Alton Way has units with dishwashers.
