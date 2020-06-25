68 N Pennsylvania St

Amenities
Available 07/01/19 South Broadway/ West Wash Park 2 Bdrm Home - Property Id: 120265
Located in one of Denver's most artistic, retro, edgy neighborhoods and around the corner from the trendy Broadway/Baker retails shops. Beautiful wood floors, spacious open living space, remodeled bathroom with claw foot tub, large kitchen and large back yard. Unfinished basement with plenty of space for storage.
Situated just off of 1st Avenue, this home is in walking distance of retail shops, music venues and restaurants on South Broadway, as well as a short distance from Downtown, Cherry Creek, Wash Park and more! The outdoor living space features a nice patio and garden opportunities.
$2,135/mo, $2135 deposit, 1 year lease.
FEATURES:
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Laundry: Washer and dryer included
Tenant is responsible for electricity/gas, water/sewer, lawn maintenance, snow removal, cable, internet, and renter's insurance. Potential tenants responsible for credit/background check fee prior to rental agreement execution - No Pets. No Smoking
No Pets Allowed
