All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 68 N Pennsylvania St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
68 N Pennsylvania St
Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:56 PM

68 N Pennsylvania St

68 South Pennsylvania Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Speer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

68 South Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 07/01/19 South Broadway/ West Wash Park 2 Bdrm Home - Property Id: 120265

Located in one of Denver's most artistic, retro, edgy neighborhoods and around the corner from the trendy Broadway/Baker retails shops. Beautiful wood floors, spacious open living space, remodeled bathroom with claw foot tub, large kitchen and large back yard. Unfinished basement with plenty of space for storage.

Situated just off of 1st Avenue, this home is in walking distance of retail shops, music venues and restaurants on South Broadway, as well as a short distance from Downtown, Cherry Creek, Wash Park and more! The outdoor living space features a nice patio and garden opportunities.

$2,135/mo, $2135 deposit, 1 year lease.

FEATURES:
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Laundry: Washer and dryer included

Tenant is responsible for electricity/gas, water/sewer, lawn maintenance, snow removal, cable, internet, and renter's insurance. Potential tenants responsible for credit/background check fee prior to rental agreement execution - No Pets. No Smoking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120265
Property Id 120265

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4876203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 N Pennsylvania St have any available units?
68 N Pennsylvania St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 68 N Pennsylvania St have?
Some of 68 N Pennsylvania St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 N Pennsylvania St currently offering any rent specials?
68 N Pennsylvania St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 N Pennsylvania St pet-friendly?
No, 68 N Pennsylvania St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 68 N Pennsylvania St offer parking?
No, 68 N Pennsylvania St does not offer parking.
Does 68 N Pennsylvania St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 68 N Pennsylvania St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 N Pennsylvania St have a pool?
No, 68 N Pennsylvania St does not have a pool.
Does 68 N Pennsylvania St have accessible units?
No, 68 N Pennsylvania St does not have accessible units.
Does 68 N Pennsylvania St have units with dishwashers?
No, 68 N Pennsylvania St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dayton Crossing
2570 S Dayton Way
Denver, CO 80231
The Lydian
2560 Welton St
Denver, CO 80205
The Paramount
8000 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Wash Park Station
675 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80210
Parliament
4363 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80237
The Edge
1855 Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80206
Spyglass
7100 Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Link 35
1220 35th St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University