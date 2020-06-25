68 N Pennsylvania St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Available 07/01/19 South Broadway/ West Wash Park 2 Bdrm Home - Property Id: 120265



Located in one of Denver's most artistic, retro, edgy neighborhoods and around the corner from the trendy Broadway/Baker retails shops. Beautiful wood floors, spacious open living space, remodeled bathroom with claw foot tub, large kitchen and large back yard. Unfinished basement with plenty of space for storage.



Situated just off of 1st Avenue, this home is in walking distance of retail shops, music venues and restaurants on South Broadway, as well as a short distance from Downtown, Cherry Creek, Wash Park and more! The outdoor living space features a nice patio and garden opportunities.



$2,135/mo, $2135 deposit, 1 year lease.



FEATURES:

Bedrooms: 2 Beds

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Laundry: Washer and dryer included



Tenant is responsible for electricity/gas, water/sewer, lawn maintenance, snow removal, cable, internet, and renter's insurance. Potential tenants responsible for credit/background check fee prior to rental agreement execution - No Pets. No Smoking

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120265

Property Id 120265



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4876203)