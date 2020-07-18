665 South Alton Way Unit 6A

Amenities

Upgraded 1BD, 1BA Condo in a Private 55+ Community - This 1st floor condo in a charming 55+ community has been recently renovated with all first-class finishes. Walk into the unit to find a sun-drenched open floor plan, newly tiled floors, and an enclosed sun room with a walk-out to the courtyard and 6-acre nature trail. The kitchen features custom shaker cabinets, granite slab countertops, tile backsplash, and stainless-steel Samsung and Hisense appliances. The bathroom offers a gorgeous marble vanity, dimmable lights, and a glass door shower/tub enclosure with a modern tile surround. The large bedroom easily fits a king-sized bed and includes a spacious walk-in closet with built-ins. Every detail has been considered to make this a luxury home for the right individual or couple. Windsor Gardens is an active senior community (one occupant must be at least 55) with clubs, activities, 9-hole golf course, indoor and outdoor pool, sauna, new exercise facility, bus service, in-building laundry, and community center. A separate garage is just steps from the building entrance. Visit keyrenterdenver.com for more information.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable, but not preferred.

*There is a $100 Monthly HOA fee which covers water, sewer, trash, lawn care, snow removal, garage parking and community amenities.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Representative/ Photographer: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



