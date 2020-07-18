All apartments in Denver
665 South Alton Way Unit 6A

665 South Alton Way · (720) 370-0406
Location

665 South Alton Way, Denver, CO 80247
Windsor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 665 South Alton Way Unit 6A · Avail. now

$1,480

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
online portal
sauna
Upgraded 1BD, 1BA Condo in a Private 55+ Community - This 1st floor condo in a charming 55+ community has been recently renovated with all first-class finishes. Walk into the unit to find a sun-drenched open floor plan, newly tiled floors, and an enclosed sun room with a walk-out to the courtyard and 6-acre nature trail. The kitchen features custom shaker cabinets, granite slab countertops, tile backsplash, and stainless-steel Samsung and Hisense appliances. The bathroom offers a gorgeous marble vanity, dimmable lights, and a glass door shower/tub enclosure with a modern tile surround. The large bedroom easily fits a king-sized bed and includes a spacious walk-in closet with built-ins. Every detail has been considered to make this a luxury home for the right individual or couple. Windsor Gardens is an active senior community (one occupant must be at least 55) with clubs, activities, 9-hole golf course, indoor and outdoor pool, sauna, new exercise facility, bus service, in-building laundry, and community center. A separate garage is just steps from the building entrance. Visit keyrenterdenver.com for more information.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable, but not preferred.
*There is a $100 Monthly HOA fee which covers water, sewer, trash, lawn care, snow removal, garage parking and community amenities.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Representative/ Photographer: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5905931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 665 South Alton Way Unit 6A have any available units?
665 South Alton Way Unit 6A has a unit available for $1,480 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 665 South Alton Way Unit 6A have?
Some of 665 South Alton Way Unit 6A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 665 South Alton Way Unit 6A currently offering any rent specials?
665 South Alton Way Unit 6A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 665 South Alton Way Unit 6A pet-friendly?
Yes, 665 South Alton Way Unit 6A is pet friendly.
Does 665 South Alton Way Unit 6A offer parking?
Yes, 665 South Alton Way Unit 6A offers parking.
Does 665 South Alton Way Unit 6A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 665 South Alton Way Unit 6A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 665 South Alton Way Unit 6A have a pool?
Yes, 665 South Alton Way Unit 6A has a pool.
Does 665 South Alton Way Unit 6A have accessible units?
Yes, 665 South Alton Way Unit 6A has accessible units.
Does 665 South Alton Way Unit 6A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 665 South Alton Way Unit 6A has units with dishwashers.
