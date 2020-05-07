65 North Clarkson street

Amenities

2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Strawbridge Condominium building in the Speer neighborhood near Denver Country Club! This recently updated apartment features vinyl plank hardwood-style flooring, dishwasher, and covered patio! Two spacious bedrooms with huge closets! Breakfast nook! The master bedroom includes an attached master bathroom! Wall unit AC! Includes water, sewer, gas, trash, heat, and hot water! Residents put electric under their name(s). Condo includes one assigned off-street parking space. On-site bike storage, coin-operated laundry facilities and passenger elevator for use by all residents. 12-month lease term.



Pets - No

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Gas, Heat, Water, Trash, Sewer with $100 flat fee

Laundry - Coin operated washer and dryer

Parking - Reserved on-street parking



