65 North Clarkson street

65 South Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Location

65 South Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80218
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available now!

Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/936490?source=marketing

Contact us to find out how to submit a free application! You can also receive a credit to cover the $150 administrative fee if a lease is signed to start within the next two weeks!!

Will give $100 credit off first month's rent!!

2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Strawbridge Condominium building in the Speer neighborhood near Denver Country Club! This recently updated apartment features vinyl plank hardwood-style flooring, dishwasher, and covered patio! Two spacious bedrooms with huge closets! Breakfast nook! The master bedroom includes an attached master bathroom! Wall unit AC! Includes water, sewer, gas, trash, heat, and hot water! Residents put electric under their name(s). Condo includes one assigned off-street parking space. On-site bike storage, coin-operated laundry facilities and passenger elevator for use by all residents. 12-month lease term.

Pets - No
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Gas, Heat, Water, Trash, Sewer with $100 flat fee
Laundry - Coin operated washer and dryer
Parking - Reserved on-street parking

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 North Clarkson street have any available units?
65 North Clarkson street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 65 North Clarkson street have?
Some of 65 North Clarkson street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 North Clarkson street currently offering any rent specials?
65 North Clarkson street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 North Clarkson street pet-friendly?
Yes, 65 North Clarkson street is pet friendly.
Does 65 North Clarkson street offer parking?
Yes, 65 North Clarkson street offers parking.
Does 65 North Clarkson street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 65 North Clarkson street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 North Clarkson street have a pool?
No, 65 North Clarkson street does not have a pool.
Does 65 North Clarkson street have accessible units?
No, 65 North Clarkson street does not have accessible units.
Does 65 North Clarkson street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 North Clarkson street has units with dishwashers.
