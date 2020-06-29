All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

6455 East Bates Avenue

Location

6455 East Bates Avenue, Denver, CO 80222
Hampden

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Denver will welcome you with 974 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, lots of natural light, an open floor plan, or enjoy access to the community pool, clubhouse, and fitness center. Parking for this property is on-street parking.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views/wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, balcony, deck, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and James A Bible Park. Also nearby are Cherry Creek Shopping Center, Park Meadows Mall, Safeway, Downtown Denver, Denver Tech Center, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-225.

Nearby schools include Bradley Elementary School, Hamilton Middle School, and Thomas Jefferson High School.

Small dogs up to 20 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, gas, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6455 East Bates Avenue have any available units?
6455 East Bates Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 6455 East Bates Avenue have?
Some of 6455 East Bates Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6455 East Bates Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6455 East Bates Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6455 East Bates Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6455 East Bates Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6455 East Bates Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6455 East Bates Avenue offers parking.
Does 6455 East Bates Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6455 East Bates Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6455 East Bates Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6455 East Bates Avenue has a pool.
Does 6455 East Bates Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6455 East Bates Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6455 East Bates Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6455 East Bates Avenue has units with dishwashers.
