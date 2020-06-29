6455 East Bates Avenue

Amenities

This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Denver will welcome you with 974 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, lots of natural light, an open floor plan, or enjoy access to the community pool, clubhouse, and fitness center. Parking for this property is on-street parking.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views/wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, balcony, deck, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and James A Bible Park. Also nearby are Cherry Creek Shopping Center, Park Meadows Mall, Safeway, Downtown Denver, Denver Tech Center, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-225.



Nearby schools include Bradley Elementary School, Hamilton Middle School, and Thomas Jefferson High School.



Small dogs up to 20 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, gas, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



