6402 E Bethany Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage internet access

This Holly Ridge home has 4 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms 2171 finished sq ft. Incredible location- close to I-25 and all the main streets in south Denver for easy access to the city, 10 minutes to Denver Tech center, 20 minutes to Cherry Creek. This home has been remodeled with newer paint, carpet, flooring and up dated bathroom vanities. Stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Also includes gas stove, microwave, washer and dyer and new furnace. There are french sliders that lead to the large back yard with included landscaping. This home also has a 2 car attached garage with new garage door and opener, sprinkler system and new swamp cooler. The basement is finished into a large rec area.Holly Ridge is a wonderful stable community. To learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248 ext 103