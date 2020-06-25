All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 11 2020 at 4:40 PM

6402 E Bethany Place

6402 East Bethany Place · No Longer Available
Location

6402 East Bethany Place, Denver, CO 80222
Hampden

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
This Holly Ridge home has 4 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms 2171 finished sq ft. Incredible location- close to I-25 and all the main streets in south Denver for easy access to the city, 10 minutes to Denver Tech center, 20 minutes to Cherry Creek. This home has been remodeled with newer paint, carpet, flooring and up dated bathroom vanities. Stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Also includes gas stove, microwave, washer and dyer and new furnace. There are french sliders that lead to the large back yard with included landscaping. This home also has a 2 car attached garage with new garage door and opener, sprinkler system and new swamp cooler. The basement is finished into a large rec area.Holly Ridge is a wonderful stable community. To learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248 ext 103

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6402 E Bethany Place have any available units?
6402 E Bethany Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 6402 E Bethany Place have?
Some of 6402 E Bethany Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6402 E Bethany Place currently offering any rent specials?
6402 E Bethany Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6402 E Bethany Place pet-friendly?
No, 6402 E Bethany Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 6402 E Bethany Place offer parking?
Yes, 6402 E Bethany Place offers parking.
Does 6402 E Bethany Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6402 E Bethany Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6402 E Bethany Place have a pool?
No, 6402 E Bethany Place does not have a pool.
Does 6402 E Bethany Place have accessible units?
No, 6402 E Bethany Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6402 E Bethany Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6402 E Bethany Place has units with dishwashers.
