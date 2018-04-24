6380 Boston

Amenities

Complex Highlights: ?

- High Speed Internet, cable w/HBO

- Laundry in unit

- Close to light rail (Arapahoe at Village Center station), 5-10 min walk

- Close to shopping, restaurants, and groceries - best happy hour

- Easy access to I-25, and I-225

- One bedroom units include washer/dryer and full kitchen ?

- Onsite coin op laundry is available for studios

- Quiet complex with lush landscaping

- Swimming pool open Memorial Day through Labor Day

- Fitness room onsite

- Community BBQs/grills

- Convenient, uncovered parking within complex