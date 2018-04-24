All apartments in Denver
6380 Boston

6380 North Boston Street · No Longer Available
Location

6380 North Boston Street, Denver, CO 80022
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Complex Highlights: ?
- High Speed Internet, cable w/HBO
- Laundry in unit
- Close to light rail (Arapahoe at Village Center station), 5-10 min walk
- Close to shopping, restaurants, and groceries - best happy hour
- Easy access to I-25, and I-225
- One bedroom units include washer/dryer and full kitchen ?
- Onsite coin op laundry is available for studios
- Quiet complex with lush landscaping
- Swimming pool open Memorial Day through Labor Day
- Fitness room onsite
- Community BBQs/grills
- Convenient, uncovered parking within complex

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6380 Boston have any available units?
6380 Boston doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 6380 Boston have?
Some of 6380 Boston's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6380 Boston currently offering any rent specials?
6380 Boston isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6380 Boston pet-friendly?
No, 6380 Boston is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 6380 Boston offer parking?
Yes, 6380 Boston does offer parking.
Does 6380 Boston have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6380 Boston offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6380 Boston have a pool?
Yes, 6380 Boston has a pool.
Does 6380 Boston have accessible units?
No, 6380 Boston does not have accessible units.
Does 6380 Boston have units with dishwashers?
No, 6380 Boston does not have units with dishwashers.
