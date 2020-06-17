All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 635 Garfield Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
635 Garfield Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 10:24 AM

635 Garfield Street

635 Garfield Street · (303) 881-4889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Congress Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

635 Garfield Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2119 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Can't beat this location! Walk/Bike to Cherry Creek for shopping and many restaurants, only blocks from Trader Joe's, 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, open floorplan with updated kitchen flowing into the spacious living room, kitchen, private backyard oasis with covered patio, 2 car detached garage, call for more information or to schedule a showing.
Can't beat this location! Walk/Bike to Cherry Creek for shopping and many restaurants, only blocks from Trader Joe's, 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, open floorplan with updated kitchen flowing into the spacious living room, kitchen, private backyard oasis with covered patio, 2 car detached garage, call for more information or to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 Garfield Street have any available units?
635 Garfield Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 635 Garfield Street have?
Some of 635 Garfield Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 Garfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
635 Garfield Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Garfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 635 Garfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 635 Garfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 635 Garfield Street does offer parking.
Does 635 Garfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 635 Garfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Garfield Street have a pool?
No, 635 Garfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 635 Garfield Street have accessible units?
No, 635 Garfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Garfield Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 635 Garfield Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 635 Garfield Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The York on City Park
1781 York St
Denver, CO 80206
The Bentley
1508 East 8th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Baker Tower
330 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80223
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd
Denver, CO 80230
The Lex at Lowry
240 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80224
B Street LoHi
1736 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
Alara Union Station
1975 19th St
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity