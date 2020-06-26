607 West 4th Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel media room

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

4 bed 2 bath house in Baker Sub! Features fenced corner lot, 1 car garage, off street parking, tile, hardwood, stainless appliances. No application fee, must have verifiable rental history and income. Pets okay, tenant pays all utilities. Applications will not be considered until applicant has walked through the interior of the property.

The Baker neighborhood is a diverse urban neighborhood close to downtown, Mayan Theatre, Blue Bonnet, art galleries, coffee houses and local shops. Property is priced well below market rent and rentals are very hard to come by in this great neighborhood.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.