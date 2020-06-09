All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
59 Ogden Street
59 Ogden Street

59 N Ogden St · No Longer Available
Location

59 N Ogden St, Denver, CO 80218
Speer

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/46cd97105e ---- Your friends will be green with envy when they spot your new 1-bedroom apartment, resplendent in a color palette of subtle greens, blues and greys, with just a hint of lime, not unlike a South American cocktail. Each of the 11 completely renovated 1-bedroom apartments features a kitchen with stainless appliances, including a microwave and dishwasher, granite countertops, and espresso wood cabinets. The open floor plan allows you to arrange your living space in a multitude of ways, and makes entertaining a breeze. New flooring and lighting, gorgeous bathrooms, plenty of closet space, colorful hallway art, on-site laundry and free wireless complete your ultimate living space. Sublime is just a 1-minute walk to the #1 bus line, which takes you to downtown Denver. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood, Sublime is close to The Cherry Creek bike trail, shopping opportunities at Cherry Creek North, and the even more magnificent Washington Park. Sublime is conveniently located near public transportation, and just a 1-minute walk to the #1 bus line, which takes you into downtown Denver.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Ogden Street have any available units?
59 Ogden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 59 Ogden Street have?
Some of 59 Ogden Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Ogden Street currently offering any rent specials?
59 Ogden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Ogden Street pet-friendly?
No, 59 Ogden Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 59 Ogden Street offer parking?
No, 59 Ogden Street does not offer parking.
Does 59 Ogden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Ogden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Ogden Street have a pool?
No, 59 Ogden Street does not have a pool.
Does 59 Ogden Street have accessible units?
No, 59 Ogden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Ogden Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 59 Ogden Street has units with dishwashers.

