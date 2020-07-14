Amenities

578 S. Logan St Available 08/14/20 Beautifully-renovated Bungalow in West Wash Park - Available August 14th! - Don't miss out on your chance to live in this beautifully renovated Bungalow in West Wash Park! Originally built in 1900, 578 S Logan Street is a 3 bed / 2 bath 2-level home with a detached 1-car garage, huge fully fenced backyard, updated kitchen and more! Residents will enjoy Denver's abundant sunshine on the spacious, covered front porch! This property also features hardwood floors, a gas living room fireplace, large upstairs bedrooms that fit King-sized beds, modern light fixtures, walk-in closets and a finished basement (or guest suite!) with modern flooring, large bedroom area, and attached bath! The updated kitchen boasts brand-name stainless steel appliances, granite counters, an exposed pantry space, an oversized refrigerator, and a dishwasher. Backyard has a lockable gate for extra off-street parking! Patio furniture is staying at the property for resident's use! Washer/dryer also included!



Pets: Not Allowed

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: Fireplace, Owner takes care of the lawn

Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: On street parking and lockable gate for extra off-street parking

School District: Lincoln Elementary, Grant Middle, South High



Property will be vacant August 14th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



