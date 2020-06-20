570 S High St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN



This UPDATED unit of a triplex is available now!



Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit has original hardwood floors, full kitchen with refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher. Lots of natural light with blinds included. Washer and dryer are in separate room. You also have access to a shared fenced courtyard.



*On-Street Parking Only*



Walking distance from many restaurants, shops and more! Close to the park, minutes from the Light Rail, Cherry Creek Mall and downtown Denver.



***1 Dog considered with qualified tenant*** $500 refundable deposit required



!!!Water and Gas split 3 ways between tri-plex, tenant responsible for own electric!!!



Please text/call Krista to schedule a showing, 303-319-9913or email krista@newagere.com