All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 5564 Malaya St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5564 Malaya St
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:29 PM

5564 Malaya St

5564 Malaya Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Green Valley Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5564 Malaya Street, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
media room
pet friendly
4 bedroom home in Green Valley Ranch - Come check out this spectacular home in Green Valley Ranch. Excellent location in the neighborhood right across the street from a community park and open space.

Welcoming entry with a covered front porch that leads into a free flowing main floor living space with 9 ceilings, large living room, dining area, and kitchen. The kitchen is appointed with maple cabinets, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Convenient main floor laundry, powder bath and large storage closet underneath the stair case. Step out a sliding glass door to a fenced in backyard, concrete patio, and additional storage in the shed.

Upstairs hosts four bedrooms highlighted by a master suite with two walk-in closets and a full bath with oversized soak tub. The guest bedrooms share a separate full guest bath. One of the guest bedrooms is already setup for a media room.

Great location close to DIA, downtown Denver, and the highway systems. Ready for immediate possession.

For more information or to schedule a property showing you may:

1. TEXT: Your name along with the Address you are interested in (5564 Mayala St) to Properties Plus at 877-428-2568

2. VISIT: http://www.propertiespluscolorado.com to apply for the property or for more information.

3. CALL: Properties Plus, LLC directly at 303-327-6583.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5109699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5564 Malaya St have any available units?
5564 Malaya St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5564 Malaya St have?
Some of 5564 Malaya St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5564 Malaya St currently offering any rent specials?
5564 Malaya St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5564 Malaya St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5564 Malaya St is pet friendly.
Does 5564 Malaya St offer parking?
No, 5564 Malaya St does not offer parking.
Does 5564 Malaya St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5564 Malaya St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5564 Malaya St have a pool?
Yes, 5564 Malaya St has a pool.
Does 5564 Malaya St have accessible units?
No, 5564 Malaya St does not have accessible units.
Does 5564 Malaya St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5564 Malaya St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Muse Apartments
2270 S University Blvd
Denver, CO 80210
Tamarac Village Apartments
3300 S Tamarac Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Vela on Pearl
23 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Solana Stapleton Apartments
11700 East 26th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
Highlands 32
3251 Lowell Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
Flats on 29th
455 29th St
Denver, CO 80205
Creekside Apartments
5250 E Cherry Creek South Dr
Denver, CO 80246
Acoma
816 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University