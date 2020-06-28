5564 Malaya St

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool media room pet friendly

4 bedroom home in Green Valley Ranch - Come check out this spectacular home in Green Valley Ranch. Excellent location in the neighborhood right across the street from a community park and open space.



Welcoming entry with a covered front porch that leads into a free flowing main floor living space with 9 ceilings, large living room, dining area, and kitchen. The kitchen is appointed with maple cabinets, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Convenient main floor laundry, powder bath and large storage closet underneath the stair case. Step out a sliding glass door to a fenced in backyard, concrete patio, and additional storage in the shed.



Upstairs hosts four bedrooms highlighted by a master suite with two walk-in closets and a full bath with oversized soak tub. The guest bedrooms share a separate full guest bath. One of the guest bedrooms is already setup for a media room.



Great location close to DIA, downtown Denver, and the highway systems. Ready for immediate possession.



For more information or to schedule a property showing you may:



1. TEXT: Your name along with the Address you are interested in (5564 Mayala St) to Properties Plus at 877-428-2568



2. VISIT: http://www.propertiespluscolorado.com to apply for the property or for more information.



3. CALL: Properties Plus, LLC directly at 303-327-6583.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5109699)