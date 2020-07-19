5562 Gibraltar St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL 3 BED HOME IN GREEN VALLEY RANCH!!!! - Beautiful 2 story home located on a large corner lot! Well maintained and newer flooring throughout! Gas fireplace in the spacious living room.Bose surround sound included upstairs!! Open Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Central Air and Washer/Dryer included!!! Trex Deck out back makes for fantastic outdoor entertaining space!! Short Commute to DIA or Downtown. Right near great schools and shopping, too!



(RLNE4578025)