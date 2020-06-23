Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 5 bed 3 bath Home in Montbello - NEW FLOORING BEING INSTALLED THIS WEEK! Text or Call for showing 262.844.5533



5558 Yuba Way, Denver, CO 80239 - Available March 1st!



Spacious 5 bed 3 bath Home undergoing updates. Large Yard! Convenient Location and Close to Tons of Parks!



contact:

Tom Wagner

Atlas Real Estate

text at (262) 844-5533.



Walking distance to Parkfield Lake Park, Montbello Recreation Center, Montbello Central Park and Falcon Park. Quick access to I-70, I-225, UCH, and only 15 minutes to Denver International Airport!



Features:

- Spacious living room!

- Central heat

- Great access to I-70 & I-225

- Extra rooms downstairs can be a playroom, office, or flex room!



Rent: $2,095

Deposit: $2,095

Application fee: $45 per adult

Utilities: residents' responsibility

Pet fee: $200 + $25/month pet rent



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate, named Top Company 2018: Real Estate by ColoradoBiz Magazine and Best Property Management Company 3 years in a row!



Requirements:

- Household income about 3X the monthly rent

- No evictions, felonies, violent crimes in the past 7 years



To schedule your showing please email Tom Wagner at tom.wagner@realatlas.com or text at 262-844-5533.



(RLNE5532297)