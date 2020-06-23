Amenities
Spacious 5 bed 3 bath Home in Montbello - NEW FLOORING BEING INSTALLED THIS WEEK! Text or Call for showing 262.844.5533
5558 Yuba Way, Denver, CO 80239 - Available March 1st!
Spacious 5 bed 3 bath Home undergoing updates. Large Yard! Convenient Location and Close to Tons of Parks!
Walking distance to Parkfield Lake Park, Montbello Recreation Center, Montbello Central Park and Falcon Park. Quick access to I-70, I-225, UCH, and only 15 minutes to Denver International Airport!
Features:
- Spacious living room!
- Central heat
- Great access to I-70 & I-225
- Extra rooms downstairs can be a playroom, office, or flex room!
Rent: $2,095
Deposit: $2,095
Application fee: $45 per adult
Utilities: residents' responsibility
Pet fee: $200 + $25/month pet rent
Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate, named Top Company 2018: Real Estate by ColoradoBiz Magazine and Best Property Management Company 3 years in a row!
Requirements:
- Household income about 3X the monthly rent
- No evictions, felonies, violent crimes in the past 7 years
To schedule your showing please email Tom Wagner at tom.wagner@realatlas.com or text at 262-844-5533.
