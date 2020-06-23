All apartments in Denver
5558 Yuba Way
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

5558 Yuba Way

5558 Yuba Way · No Longer Available
Location

5558 Yuba Way, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 5 bed 3 bath Home in Montbello - NEW FLOORING BEING INSTALLED THIS WEEK! Text or Call for showing 262.844.5533

5558 Yuba Way, Denver, CO 80239 - Available March 1st!

Spacious 5 bed 3 bath Home undergoing updates. Large Yard! Convenient Location and Close to Tons of Parks!

contact:
Tom Wagner
Atlas Real Estate
text at (262) 844-5533.

Walking distance to Parkfield Lake Park, Montbello Recreation Center, Montbello Central Park and Falcon Park. Quick access to I-70, I-225, UCH, and only 15 minutes to Denver International Airport!

Features:
- Spacious living room!
- Central heat
- Great access to I-70 & I-225
- Extra rooms downstairs can be a playroom, office, or flex room!

Rent: $2,095
Deposit: $2,095
Application fee: $45 per adult
Utilities: residents' responsibility
Pet fee: $200 + $25/month pet rent

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate, named Top Company 2018: Real Estate by ColoradoBiz Magazine and Best Property Management Company 3 years in a row!

Requirements:
- Household income about 3X the monthly rent
- No evictions, felonies, violent crimes in the past 7 years

To schedule your showing please email Tom Wagner at tom.wagner@realatlas.com or text at 262-844-5533.

(RLNE5532297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5558 Yuba Way have any available units?
5558 Yuba Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 5558 Yuba Way currently offering any rent specials?
5558 Yuba Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5558 Yuba Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5558 Yuba Way is pet friendly.
Does 5558 Yuba Way offer parking?
No, 5558 Yuba Way does not offer parking.
Does 5558 Yuba Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5558 Yuba Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5558 Yuba Way have a pool?
No, 5558 Yuba Way does not have a pool.
Does 5558 Yuba Way have accessible units?
No, 5558 Yuba Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5558 Yuba Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5558 Yuba Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5558 Yuba Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5558 Yuba Way does not have units with air conditioning.
