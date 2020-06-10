5543 Anaheim Way

Amenities
4 bed/2 bath Single Family Home for Rent in Montbello! - This single family home has 2 bedrooms upstairs and 2 rooms in the basement with full bathrooms on each floor. In the Montbello neighborhood, this home is a short drive to Walmart, tons of restaurants, Northfield shopping center, I-70, and parks in the area! You'll be 15 minutes to Denver and about the same to DIA!
Rent: $1895
Deposit: $1895
Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.
Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required
Pet Policy:
Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)
Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Applications: $45/per adult
Please text or email to schedule a showing!
970-699-8539
connor.beal@realatlas.com
