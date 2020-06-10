All apartments in Denver
5543 Anaheim Way

5543 Anaheim Way · (970) 699-8539
Location

5543 Anaheim Way, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5543 Anaheim Way · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bed/2 bath Single Family Home for Rent in Montbello! - This single family home has 2 bedrooms upstairs and 2 rooms in the basement with full bathrooms on each floor. In the Montbello neighborhood, this home is a short drive to Walmart, tons of restaurants, Northfield shopping center, I-70, and parks in the area! You'll be 15 minutes to Denver and about the same to DIA!

Rent: $1895
Deposit: $1895
Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.

Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required

Pet Policy:
Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)

Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Applications: $45/per adult

Please text or email to schedule a showing!
970-699-8539
connor.beal@realatlas.com

(RLNE5845188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5543 Anaheim Way have any available units?
5543 Anaheim Way has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 5543 Anaheim Way currently offering any rent specials?
5543 Anaheim Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5543 Anaheim Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5543 Anaheim Way is pet friendly.
Does 5543 Anaheim Way offer parking?
No, 5543 Anaheim Way does not offer parking.
Does 5543 Anaheim Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5543 Anaheim Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5543 Anaheim Way have a pool?
No, 5543 Anaheim Way does not have a pool.
Does 5543 Anaheim Way have accessible units?
No, 5543 Anaheim Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5543 Anaheim Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5543 Anaheim Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5543 Anaheim Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5543 Anaheim Way does not have units with air conditioning.
