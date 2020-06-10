5543 Anaheim Way

Amenities

pet friendly

4 bed/2 bath Single Family Home for Rent in Montbello! - This single family home has 2 bedrooms upstairs and 2 rooms in the basement with full bathrooms on each floor. In the Montbello neighborhood, this home is a short drive to Walmart, tons of restaurants, Northfield shopping center, I-70, and parks in the area! You'll be 15 minutes to Denver and about the same to DIA!



Rent: $1895

Deposit: $1895

Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.



Rental Qualifications:

Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.

No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years

Background and Credit check required



Pet Policy:

Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.

$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.

$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)



Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/

Applications: $45/per adult



Please text or email to schedule a showing!

970-699-8539

connor.beal@realatlas.com



