Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM

5542 Yuba Way

5542 Yuba Way · No Longer Available
Location

5542 Yuba Way, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
5542 Yuba Way Available 08/15/19 $2150 - Fantastic 4 Bed Home for Rent in Montbello!! Section 8 Welcome! - This lovely 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom house is available to rent starting August 15th! Located near I-70 and Peoria in a nice, quiet neighborhood! Very close to parks, lakes, open space, and Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge!! Close to shopping, grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants, public transportation, schools, and more.

Great layout! Gorgeous kitchen with lots of cabinet space and all appliances. 4 full bedrooms (section 8 approved) and 2 baths. Storage throughout. Fully remodeled and updated including new flooring, paint, new kitchen, etc. Schedule an appointment to view it today and see all of its great features!!! Hurry before it's gone!

Rent is $2150/month. All utilities except for trash will be the tenant's responsibility.

Sorry, NO pets allowed at this property. Section 8 welcomed!!! If you have Section 8 and are interested in this property, you must have a 4 bedroom voucher.

Available Viewings:
- Wednesday, July 10 at 11:30 AM
- Saturday, July 13 at 1:15 PM

Pics to come soon. To schedule a viewing, email leasing@intouchcolorado.com with your name, phone number, and the date and time of the viewing you would like to come to! Call or text 720-722-8495 with any questions. This one will go fast, so contact us now!

(RLNE5005176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5542 Yuba Way have any available units?
5542 Yuba Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 5542 Yuba Way currently offering any rent specials?
5542 Yuba Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5542 Yuba Way pet-friendly?
No, 5542 Yuba Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 5542 Yuba Way offer parking?
No, 5542 Yuba Way does not offer parking.
Does 5542 Yuba Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5542 Yuba Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5542 Yuba Way have a pool?
No, 5542 Yuba Way does not have a pool.
Does 5542 Yuba Way have accessible units?
No, 5542 Yuba Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5542 Yuba Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5542 Yuba Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5542 Yuba Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5542 Yuba Way does not have units with air conditioning.
