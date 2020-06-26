Amenities

5542 Yuba Way Available 08/15/19 $2150 - Fantastic 4 Bed Home for Rent in Montbello!! Section 8 Welcome! - This lovely 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom house is available to rent starting August 15th! Located near I-70 and Peoria in a nice, quiet neighborhood! Very close to parks, lakes, open space, and Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge!! Close to shopping, grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants, public transportation, schools, and more.



Great layout! Gorgeous kitchen with lots of cabinet space and all appliances. 4 full bedrooms (section 8 approved) and 2 baths. Storage throughout. Fully remodeled and updated including new flooring, paint, new kitchen, etc. Schedule an appointment to view it today and see all of its great features!!! Hurry before it's gone!



Rent is $2150/month. All utilities except for trash will be the tenant's responsibility.



Sorry, NO pets allowed at this property. Section 8 welcomed!!! If you have Section 8 and are interested in this property, you must have a 4 bedroom voucher.



Pics to come soon. To schedule a viewing, email leasing@intouchcolorado.com with your name, phone number, and the date and time of the viewing you would like to come to! Call or text 720-722-8495 with any questions. This one will go fast, so contact us now!



