5537 Bedford Court

5 Bedroom 2 bath 2 KITCHEN Home Coming Soon to Montbello - This home features a large fenced yard, 3 bedrooms on the upper floor with 2 more in the finished basement which includes a second kitchen!!! Personal touches throughout make this a rare find in the neighborhood.
2 Kitchens
Fully Finished Basement
Large Kitchen/Dining Area
5 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
Rent -$2295
Security Deposit - $2295
Utilities - Resident responsible for ALL Utilities
Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)
Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Applications: $45/per adult
Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required
Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!
Andy Hoss
319-431-8909
andy.hoss@realatlas.com
Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
