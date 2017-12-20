5537 Bedford Court

Amenities

5 Bedroom 2 bath 2 KITCHEN Home Coming Soon to Montbello - This home features a large fenced yard, 3 bedrooms on the upper floor with 2 more in the finished basement which includes a second kitchen!!! Personal touches throughout make this a rare find in the neighborhood.



This home features



2 Kitchens

Fully Finished Basement

Large Kitchen/Dining Area

5 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms



Rental Terms

Rent -$2295

Security Deposit - $2295

Utilities - Resident responsible for ALL Utilities



Pet Policy:

Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.

$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.

$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)



Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/

Applications: $45/per adult



Rental Qualifications:

Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.

No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years

Background and Credit check required



Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!



Andy Hoss

319-431-8909

andy.hoss@realatlas.com



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate

(RLNE5627065)