5537 Bedford Court
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

5537 Bedford Court

5537 Bedford Court · No Longer Available
Location

5537 Bedford Court, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5 Bedroom 2 bath 2 KITCHEN Home Coming Soon to Montbello - This home features a large fenced yard, 3 bedrooms on the upper floor with 2 more in the finished basement which includes a second kitchen!!! Personal touches throughout make this a rare find in the neighborhood.

This home features

2 Kitchens
Fully Finished Basement
Large Kitchen/Dining Area
5 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms

Rental Terms
Rent -$2295
Security Deposit - $2295
Utilities - Resident responsible for ALL Utilities

Pet Policy:
Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)

Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Applications: $45/per adult

Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required

Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!

Andy Hoss
319-431-8909
andy.hoss@realatlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
@REALTOR

(RLNE5627065)

