5519 East Thrill Place

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 2BD, 1BA Home in Park Hill with 1-Car Garage and Fenced Backyard - Recently remodeled, this home feels both sleek and updated. Conveniently located near multiple shopping centers with a variety of shops, restaurants, breweries and more. Phenomenally located in the heart of Park Hill, enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood that provides easy access to Stapleton, Downtown Denver, Capitol Hill, and Lowry. Schedule a tour @ Keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*1 pet is negotiable

*Water and sewer are included

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 10% of a months rent

*Listing Broker/Photographer: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE5427971)