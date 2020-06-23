5518 Salem Street Denver County

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 Baths in Montbello -



This nice home in Montbello includes 3 Bedrooms with 2 baths. Full basement, attached garage, washer & dryer hookups, updated bathrooms and a large backyard. Great location close to I-70.



Advertised rent is discounted rent. Pets okay upon approval.

~Section 8 welcome~



Ask for Jasmine: 303-444-Rent (7368)

Located Near 56th & Peoria St.



To view a property, you can pick up a key from our office at 90 West 84th Avenue Denver, CO 80260. We ask for a $20.00 refundable key deposit and a valid photo ID to check out a key. Our office hours are 8:30am - 5:30pm, Monday- Friday.



On select homes we utilize self-showings via Rently.com , or via key-pickup from our office. To view a property with a Rently.com lock box, click the link in the advertisement or go to Rently.com, search the property address and follow the instructions. It will require a $0.99 refundable deposit, paid electronically, and will send you a code to enter into the lock box to gain entry to the unit.



(RLNE2808659)