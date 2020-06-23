All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5518 Salem Street Denver County

5518 Salem Street · No Longer Available
Location

5518 Salem Street, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Baths in Montbello -

This nice home in Montbello includes 3 Bedrooms with 2 baths. Full basement, attached garage, washer & dryer hookups, updated bathrooms and a large backyard. Great location close to I-70.

Advertised rent is discounted rent. Pets okay upon approval.
~Section 8 welcome~

Ask for Jasmine: 303-444-Rent (7368)
Located Near 56th & Peoria St.

To view a property, you can pick up a key from our office at 90 West 84th Avenue Denver, CO 80260. We ask for a $20.00 refundable key deposit and a valid photo ID to check out a key. Our office hours are 8:30am - 5:30pm, Monday- Friday.

On select homes we utilize self-showings via Rently.com , or via key-pickup from our office. To view a property with a Rently.com lock box, click the link in the advertisement or go to Rently.com, search the property address and follow the instructions. It will require a $0.99 refundable deposit, paid electronically, and will send you a code to enter into the lock box to gain entry to the unit.

(RLNE2808659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5518 Salem Street Denver County have any available units?
5518 Salem Street Denver County doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5518 Salem Street Denver County have?
Some of 5518 Salem Street Denver County's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5518 Salem Street Denver County currently offering any rent specials?
5518 Salem Street Denver County isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5518 Salem Street Denver County pet-friendly?
Yes, 5518 Salem Street Denver County is pet friendly.
Does 5518 Salem Street Denver County offer parking?
Yes, 5518 Salem Street Denver County does offer parking.
Does 5518 Salem Street Denver County have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5518 Salem Street Denver County does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5518 Salem Street Denver County have a pool?
No, 5518 Salem Street Denver County does not have a pool.
Does 5518 Salem Street Denver County have accessible units?
No, 5518 Salem Street Denver County does not have accessible units.
Does 5518 Salem Street Denver County have units with dishwashers?
No, 5518 Salem Street Denver County does not have units with dishwashers.
