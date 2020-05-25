All apartments in Denver
551 Pearl St Apt 302

551 North Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

551 North Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3f06dbd083 ---- 2bdr/2ba condo on Pearl & 6th (Capitol Hill/Governor\'s Park) FEATURES: ? Air conditioning. ? Great storage space - large room, coat, and linen closets. Downstairs storage closet as well. ? All hardwood floors, no carpets. ? Two bedrooms are separate and share no walls. ? Two assigned parking spaces (one is garaged). ? Open kitchen with dinette and bar area. ? Stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. ? Washer/Dryer on every floor ? Trash chute on same floor. Recycling available. ? Big covered balcony. ? Small gym, indoor heated pool, party room, and indoor bike parking. Close to Cherry Creek Trail and Cheesman Park. 15 minute bike ride to downtown. Just two blocks from the new Trader Joe\'s being built in Governor\'s Park! Half mile to the King Soopers on 9th/Downing. Great restaurants/shops and independent movie theater on 6th within walking distance. Rent Includes Heat, Water, Sewer and Trash. Tenant responsible for Electricity. Dog friendly, No cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website Community Pool Community Recreation Center Convenient Location Secured Garage Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 551 Pearl St Apt 302 have any available units?
551 Pearl St Apt 302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 551 Pearl St Apt 302 have?
Some of 551 Pearl St Apt 302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 551 Pearl St Apt 302 currently offering any rent specials?
551 Pearl St Apt 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 Pearl St Apt 302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 551 Pearl St Apt 302 is pet friendly.
Does 551 Pearl St Apt 302 offer parking?
Yes, 551 Pearl St Apt 302 offers parking.
Does 551 Pearl St Apt 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 551 Pearl St Apt 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 Pearl St Apt 302 have a pool?
Yes, 551 Pearl St Apt 302 has a pool.
Does 551 Pearl St Apt 302 have accessible units?
No, 551 Pearl St Apt 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 551 Pearl St Apt 302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 551 Pearl St Apt 302 has units with dishwashers.

