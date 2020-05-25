551 Pearl St Apt 302

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3f06dbd083 ---- 2bdr/2ba condo on Pearl & 6th (Capitol Hill/Governor\'s Park) FEATURES: ? Air conditioning. ? Great storage space - large room, coat, and linen closets. Downstairs storage closet as well. ? All hardwood floors, no carpets. ? Two bedrooms are separate and share no walls. ? Two assigned parking spaces (one is garaged). ? Open kitchen with dinette and bar area. ? Stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. ? Washer/Dryer on every floor ? Trash chute on same floor. Recycling available. ? Big covered balcony. ? Small gym, indoor heated pool, party room, and indoor bike parking. Close to Cherry Creek Trail and Cheesman Park. 15 minute bike ride to downtown. Just two blocks from the new Trader Joe\'s being built in Governor\'s Park! Half mile to the King Soopers on 9th/Downing. Great restaurants/shops and independent movie theater on 6th within walking distance. Rent Includes Heat, Water, Sewer and Trash. Tenant responsible for Electricity. Dog friendly, No cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website Community Pool Community Recreation Center Convenient Location Secured Garage Parking