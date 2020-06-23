550 Harrison Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym on-site laundry garage

Lease Fell Thru!!---Beautiful & Remodeled Home in Cherry Creek North!! - Come home to this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the coveted Cherry Creek North Neighborhood!!



This beautiful gem of a home has over 2000 square feet of living space and was designed with class updated with Modern touches. Once you experience the high-end appliances, the raised ceilings, the fabulous floor plan, and the large remodeled gourmet kitchen for the chef in all of us-you'll never want to leave.



Located in the classy North Cherry Creek this chic home is just minutes from the Luxury shopping & entertainment.



This home is immaculate with gleaming hardwoods, updated windows surrounding you, a Fireplace for cozy nights, newer appliances, a spacious laundry room, and a fenced in backyard. The backyard and patio is perfect for entertaining, just enjoying the space, or even planting a garden.



The main bath boasts multiple sinks, new tile, marble, and a beautiful glassed in shower. The Kitchen has been modernized with a Quartz counter top, new cabinetry, and perfect lighting.



This gorgeous property has everything! The lower level has a remodeled bath, huge laundry room, & another space that can be used as an additional bedroom, office, workout room, or storage. With a garage, formal dining room, and multiple levels of living space--it's just waiting for you to call it home.



Within close proximity are Outstanding schools, over 10 neighborhood parks, including Cheesman Park, Congress Park, and City Park, Cherry Creek, Denver Zoo, Museum of Nature & Science, Rose Medical Center, schools, entertainment, and golf course's.



Just a few blocks away youll find some of the most popular spots in Denver, including Snooze (a trendy retro brunch joint), Trader Joes for your grocery needs, the Bar Car (a locally-owned pub), and many other local bars and restaurants. Less than a mile away is the Cherry Creek shopping district complete with countless restaurants, bars, and shopping options.



Lawn care, Sewer, & Trash are included.



Don't hesitate-This one will go fast!!



Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No previous evictions or section 8.



To schedule a Showing complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com. Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info! You can also TEXT or call Laura at 303-525-0462.



If you need assistance please call 303-233-3976.



No Pets Allowed



