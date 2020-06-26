55 W. 12th Ave., #212

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities doorman parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite media room pet friendly

LOCATION LOCATION! Downtown Denver's desirable neighborhood of The Golden Triangle. Contemporary urban living space with floor to ceiling windows and southern exposure. Open floor plan with features that include Mahogany stained hardwood flooring, Berloni cabinetry, stainless & solid surface countertops, Bosch appliances, hardwood floors, 9.5' ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry & 2 storage units. Custom electronically controlled window coverings. Terrace with gas grill connection offers a convenient outdoor retreat. Every wall provides a blank canvas to design one's own interior gallery. Wired for speakers & projection TV system. Bedrooms situated at opposite ends of the unit provide an added sense of privacy. Residents have access to common rooftop garden with city & mtn views. Rooftop offers an outdoor kitchen, restrooms, pet area. On-site guest suite for out of town visitors. Buelle Theater, Sporting Events, Cherry Creek Bike Path, public transportation & more within blocks. Live in a masterpiece designed by Daniel Libeskind. 2 garage spaces.

