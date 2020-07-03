545 Jackson Street

Amenities

This remodeled Cherry Creek SINGLE FAMILY home features a contemporary and open floor plan. Everything is designed for your modern and active lifestyle, including a low maintenance exterior and yard. Main floor master bedroom with five-piece master bathroom and multiple laundry locations to make this large home flexible enough for all generations. The downstairs offers large spaces for home entertainment and wet bar, playroom/card room, a bedroom and even features an artist studio/office with separate entrance. With gorgeous wood floors, gleaming stainless steel appliances, a bright office, and an open floor plan, this is the perfect home for years to come. Don't wait, this home is bound to go fast!