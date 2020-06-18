5429 Verbena Way

Amenities
Large Paired Home in Stapleton. - The main floor has an open concept with wood floors. Upgraded kitchen with Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
The second floor has 3 bedrooms, a loft, and a laundry room with a washer and dryer included. The Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet.
Full finished basement with the family room, 4th bedroom, and bath.
2 car attached garage with opener.
Large side yard perfect for your dog or to enjoy on a warm day.
Please call Wes at 303-912-5275 to set up a showing.
Credit and background check required. Pets negotiable with extra deposit.
(RLNE1887807)