Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

5429 Verbena Way

5429 Verbena Way · (303) 912-5275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5429 Verbena Way, Denver, CO 80266
Stapleton

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5429 Verbena Way · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2784 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large Paired Home in Stapleton. - The main floor has an open concept with wood floors. Upgraded kitchen with Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

The second floor has 3 bedrooms, a loft, and a laundry room with a washer and dryer included. The Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet.

Full finished basement with the family room, 4th bedroom, and bath.

2 car attached garage with opener.

Large side yard perfect for your dog or to enjoy on a warm day.

Please call Wes at 303-912-5275 to set up a showing.

Credit and background check required. Pets negotiable with extra deposit.

(RLNE1887807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5429 Verbena Way have any available units?
5429 Verbena Way has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5429 Verbena Way have?
Some of 5429 Verbena Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5429 Verbena Way currently offering any rent specials?
5429 Verbena Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5429 Verbena Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5429 Verbena Way is pet friendly.
Does 5429 Verbena Way offer parking?
Yes, 5429 Verbena Way does offer parking.
Does 5429 Verbena Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5429 Verbena Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5429 Verbena Way have a pool?
No, 5429 Verbena Way does not have a pool.
Does 5429 Verbena Way have accessible units?
No, 5429 Verbena Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5429 Verbena Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5429 Verbena Way does not have units with dishwashers.
