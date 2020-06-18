5429 Verbena Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Large Paired Home in Stapleton. - The main floor has an open concept with wood floors. Upgraded kitchen with Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.



The second floor has 3 bedrooms, a loft, and a laundry room with a washer and dryer included. The Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet.



Full finished basement with the family room, 4th bedroom, and bath.



2 car attached garage with opener.



Large side yard perfect for your dog or to enjoy on a warm day.



Please call Wes at 303-912-5275 to set up a showing.



Credit and background check required. Pets negotiable with extra deposit.



(RLNE1887807)