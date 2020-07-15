5255 Memphis St Unit 1218.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill

MOVE IN READY



12 Month Lease Term



NEW Carpet and FRESH Paint!



This home is a great value and includes: wood blinds throughout, LARGE oval tub in Master bath, community pool, fitness center, washer/dryer, and a patio for grilling or relaxing.



INCLUDED:

Swimming Pool

Gym

Clubhouse

Water

Trash

Snow Removal

Lawn Care

1 Assigned Parking Spot



HIGHLIGHTS:

Washer & Dryer

Nice Open Kitchen

Patio for grilling or relaxing

Over-sized Garden Tub



Sorry, no pets! Easy access to DIA, E-470, and I-70 to downtown Denver.



For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com



To apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing contact listed.