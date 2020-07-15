All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5255 Memphis St Unit 1218
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:30 AM

5255 Memphis St Unit 1218

5255 Memphis Street · (303) 332-4529
Location

5255 Memphis Street, Denver, CO 80239
Gateway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 941 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
MOVE IN READY

12 Month Lease Term

NEW Carpet and FRESH Paint!

This home is a great value and includes: wood blinds throughout, LARGE oval tub in Master bath, community pool, fitness center, washer/dryer, and a patio for grilling or relaxing.

INCLUDED:
Swimming Pool
Gym
Clubhouse
Water
Trash
Snow Removal
Lawn Care
1 Assigned Parking Spot

HIGHLIGHTS:
Washer & Dryer
Nice Open Kitchen
Patio for grilling or relaxing
Over-sized Garden Tub

Sorry, no pets! Easy access to DIA, E-470, and I-70 to downtown Denver.

For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing contact listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5255 Memphis St Unit 1218 have any available units?
5255 Memphis St Unit 1218 has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5255 Memphis St Unit 1218 have?
Some of 5255 Memphis St Unit 1218's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5255 Memphis St Unit 1218 currently offering any rent specials?
5255 Memphis St Unit 1218 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5255 Memphis St Unit 1218 pet-friendly?
No, 5255 Memphis St Unit 1218 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 5255 Memphis St Unit 1218 offer parking?
Yes, 5255 Memphis St Unit 1218 offers parking.
Does 5255 Memphis St Unit 1218 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5255 Memphis St Unit 1218 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5255 Memphis St Unit 1218 have a pool?
Yes, 5255 Memphis St Unit 1218 has a pool.
Does 5255 Memphis St Unit 1218 have accessible units?
No, 5255 Memphis St Unit 1218 does not have accessible units.
Does 5255 Memphis St Unit 1218 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5255 Memphis St Unit 1218 does not have units with dishwashers.

