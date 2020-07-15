5255 Memphis St Unit 1218.

Amenities
MOVE IN READY
12 Month Lease Term
NEW Carpet and FRESH Paint!
This home is a great value and includes: wood blinds throughout, LARGE oval tub in Master bath, community pool, fitness center, washer/dryer, and a patio for grilling or relaxing.
INCLUDED:
Swimming Pool
Gym
Clubhouse
Water
Trash
Snow Removal
Lawn Care
1 Assigned Parking Spot
HIGHLIGHTS:
Washer & Dryer
Nice Open Kitchen
Patio for grilling or relaxing
Over-sized Garden Tub
Sorry, no pets! Easy access to DIA, E-470, and I-70 to downtown Denver.
For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com
To apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing contact listed.