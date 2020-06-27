5255 Memphis St Unit 1109

Amenities
$500 OFF RENT FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE INS
AVAIL 09/09/2019
11 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS
This is a newer 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with 3 levels in the heart of the Park Field Lakes community of Denver (Green Valley Ranch area). Approximately 1,144 square feet and has a Pool, Fitness Center, Garage, Washer/Dryer, Built in Desk/Study Area, and a HUGE Kitchen!
Included:
Swimming Pool
Gym
Clubhouse
Water
Trash
Snow Removal
Lawncare
Details:
2BR/2BA near Denver International Airport!
End Unit for Privacy
3 Levels
LARGE Floor Plan
Built-in Desk/Study Area
ALL appliances included: Refrigerator, Range/Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, AND Washer/Dryer!
Cozy Fireplace
Open Concept Kitchen
Patio for Grilling, Relaxing, & Entertaining!
Ceiling Fans Throughout
Over Sized Garden Tub for Relaxing and Soaking
1 Car Detached Garage & 1 Assigned Parking Spot
PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max)
Quick & Easy access to DIA, E-470, I-70, and Downtown Denver.
Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric & Cable/Internet. Water and trash included in rent!
$1,550 Rent/month - $1,550 Security Deposit
HURRY YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS HOME IN PERSON TO BELIEVE IT!
For Showings, call or text Oliver @ 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com *All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
