5213 Elkhart Street

Amenities
Fabulous Four Bedroom - Property Id: 216533
NEWLY REMODELED 4-BEDROOM 3-1/2 BATHROOM WITH FULL FINISHED BASEMENT AND BRAND NEW PLANK FLOORING THROUGHOUT! GORGEOUS KITCHEN WITH BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
*OPEN FLOOR PLAN IN LIVING AREA WITH VAULTED CEILINGS!
*GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING!
*MASTER BEDROOM W/ 5-PIECE BATHROOM!
*3 CAR GARAGE!
*WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED!
*NEW ROOF INSTALLED IN 2019!
*HUGE BACK YARD!
PERFECT LIVE-WORK-PLAY LOCATION: CLOSE TO DINING, SHOPPING, GOLF, PARKS, PLAYGROUND & DENVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (DIA). EASY ACCESS TO E-470, I-225/I-70, LIGHT RAIL STATION TO AIRPORT. MOVE-IN READY.
Minimum Rental Requirements:
1. Must make 2.5 times the rental amount
2. Minimal Credit score of 600 (Exceptions may be granted on a case by case basis.
3. No prior evictions or convictions.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216533
Property Id 216533
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5585046)