5213 Elkhart Street

Fabulous Four Bedroom - Property Id: 216533



NEWLY REMODELED 4-BEDROOM 3-1/2 BATHROOM WITH FULL FINISHED BASEMENT AND BRAND NEW PLANK FLOORING THROUGHOUT! GORGEOUS KITCHEN WITH BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

*OPEN FLOOR PLAN IN LIVING AREA WITH VAULTED CEILINGS!

*GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING!

*MASTER BEDROOM W/ 5-PIECE BATHROOM!

*3 CAR GARAGE!

*WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED!

*NEW ROOF INSTALLED IN 2019!

*HUGE BACK YARD!

PERFECT LIVE-WORK-PLAY LOCATION: CLOSE TO DINING, SHOPPING, GOLF, PARKS, PLAYGROUND & DENVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (DIA). EASY ACCESS TO E-470, I-225/I-70, LIGHT RAIL STATION TO AIRPORT. MOVE-IN READY.

Minimum Rental Requirements:

1. Must make 2.5 times the rental amount

2. Minimal Credit score of 600 (Exceptions may be granted on a case by case basis.

3. No prior evictions or convictions.

Apply at TurboTenant:

No Pets Allowed



