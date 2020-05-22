All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 5213 Elkhart Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5213 Elkhart Street
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

5213 Elkhart Street

5213 Elkhart Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Montbello
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5213 Elkhart Street, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Fabulous Four Bedroom - Property Id: 216533

NEWLY REMODELED 4-BEDROOM 3-1/2 BATHROOM WITH FULL FINISHED BASEMENT AND BRAND NEW PLANK FLOORING THROUGHOUT! GORGEOUS KITCHEN WITH BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
*OPEN FLOOR PLAN IN LIVING AREA WITH VAULTED CEILINGS!
*GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING!
*MASTER BEDROOM W/ 5-PIECE BATHROOM!
*3 CAR GARAGE!
*WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED!
*NEW ROOF INSTALLED IN 2019!
*HUGE BACK YARD!
PERFECT LIVE-WORK-PLAY LOCATION: CLOSE TO DINING, SHOPPING, GOLF, PARKS, PLAYGROUND & DENVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (DIA). EASY ACCESS TO E-470, I-225/I-70, LIGHT RAIL STATION TO AIRPORT. MOVE-IN READY.
Minimum Rental Requirements:
1. Must make 2.5 times the rental amount
2. Minimal Credit score of 600 (Exceptions may be granted on a case by case basis.
3. No prior evictions or convictions.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216533
Property Id 216533

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5585046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5213 Elkhart Street have any available units?
5213 Elkhart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5213 Elkhart Street have?
Some of 5213 Elkhart Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5213 Elkhart Street currently offering any rent specials?
5213 Elkhart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5213 Elkhart Street pet-friendly?
No, 5213 Elkhart Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 5213 Elkhart Street offer parking?
Yes, 5213 Elkhart Street offers parking.
Does 5213 Elkhart Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5213 Elkhart Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5213 Elkhart Street have a pool?
No, 5213 Elkhart Street does not have a pool.
Does 5213 Elkhart Street have accessible units?
No, 5213 Elkhart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5213 Elkhart Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5213 Elkhart Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sova
1901 North Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave
Denver, CO 80237
AMLI Park Avenue
755 E 19th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
1000 Grant
1000 Grant St
Denver, CO 80203
Pearl
636 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Four Mile Flats
1150 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir
Denver, CO 80211
Lowry North
8001 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University