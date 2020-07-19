All apartments in Denver
5127 Chandler Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5127 Chandler Way

5127 North Chandler Way · No Longer Available
Location

5127 North Chandler Way, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
**Rent Reduced **Great 5 Bed 3 Bath House Coming SOON!!! - You have to see this one in person! 5 bedroom 3 bath house with large fenced yard.

Nearby schools include Ford Elementary School, Greenwood Elementary School and Noel Middle School.

The closest grocery stores are Walmart Neighborhood Market,

Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks and Caribou Coffee & Einstein Bros. Bagels.

Nearby restaurants include Rico Pollo, Rico Pan and Wingstop.

5127 Chandler Way is near Montbello Civic Center Park, Town Center Park and Green Valley West Ranch Park. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake

Rental Terms
Rent - $2095
Application Fee - $35
Security Deposit - $2095

For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Andy Hoss via text 319-431-8909 or email andy.hoss@realatlas.com

(RLNE4623788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5127 Chandler Way have any available units?
5127 Chandler Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 5127 Chandler Way currently offering any rent specials?
5127 Chandler Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5127 Chandler Way pet-friendly?
No, 5127 Chandler Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 5127 Chandler Way offer parking?
No, 5127 Chandler Way does not offer parking.
Does 5127 Chandler Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5127 Chandler Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5127 Chandler Way have a pool?
No, 5127 Chandler Way does not have a pool.
Does 5127 Chandler Way have accessible units?
No, 5127 Chandler Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5127 Chandler Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5127 Chandler Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5127 Chandler Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5127 Chandler Way does not have units with air conditioning.
