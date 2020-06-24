512 S. Gilpin St

Amenities
GORGEOUS HALF DUPLEX ONE BLOCK FROM WASH PARK!! - This beautiful remodeled bungalow features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Open floorplan includes hardwood flooring, living/dining room, large kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Basement offers additional bonus room as well as storage and laundry. Back yard and 1 car attached garage. Lots of character and charm and 1 block to Washington Park. NO PETS allowed. Contact RaNae @ 303-875-4091 to schedule a showing. Offered by MSC Real Estate Advisors www.mscadvisors.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4748369)