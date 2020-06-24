All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

512 S. Gilpin St

512 South Gilpin Street · No Longer Available
Location

512 South Gilpin Street, Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
GORGEOUS HALF DUPLEX ONE BLOCK FROM WASH PARK!! - This beautiful remodeled bungalow features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Open floorplan includes hardwood flooring, living/dining room, large kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Basement offers additional bonus room as well as storage and laundry. Back yard and 1 car attached garage. Lots of character and charm and 1 block to Washington Park. NO PETS allowed. Contact RaNae @ 303-875-4091 to schedule a showing. Offered by MSC Real Estate Advisors www.mscadvisors.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4748369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 S. Gilpin St have any available units?
512 S. Gilpin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 S. Gilpin St have?
Some of 512 S. Gilpin St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 S. Gilpin St currently offering any rent specials?
512 S. Gilpin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 S. Gilpin St pet-friendly?
No, 512 S. Gilpin St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 512 S. Gilpin St offer parking?
Yes, 512 S. Gilpin St offers parking.
Does 512 S. Gilpin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 S. Gilpin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 S. Gilpin St have a pool?
No, 512 S. Gilpin St does not have a pool.
Does 512 S. Gilpin St have accessible units?
No, 512 S. Gilpin St does not have accessible units.
Does 512 S. Gilpin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 S. Gilpin St does not have units with dishwashers.
