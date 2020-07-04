5085 Eliot St

Amenities

Beautiful, spacious house within walking distance to Regis University! This lovely brick ranch home has large bedrooms, walk-in closets, and a common living area perfect for hosting gatherings. Private parking garage on site and plenty of additional parking off the street. Just minutes from downtown and close to I-70 make for an easy commute. Convenient shopping and lots of restaurants nearby. Only around $575 per student and available for the 2019-2020 school year! Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate. Contact us to set up a showing!