Last updated April 13 2019 at 6:52 AM

5085 Eliot St

5085 Eliot Street · No Longer Available
Location

5085 Eliot Street, Denver, CO 80221
Chaffee Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, spacious house within walking distance to Regis University! This lovely brick ranch home has large bedrooms, walk-in closets, and a common living area perfect for hosting gatherings. Private parking garage on site and plenty of additional parking off the street. Just minutes from downtown and close to I-70 make for an easy commute. Convenient shopping and lots of restaurants nearby. Only around $575 per student and available for the 2019-2020 school year! Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate. Contact us to set up a showing! 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5085 Eliot St have any available units?
5085 Eliot St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 5085 Eliot St currently offering any rent specials?
5085 Eliot St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5085 Eliot St pet-friendly?
No, 5085 Eliot St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 5085 Eliot St offer parking?
Yes, 5085 Eliot St offers parking.
Does 5085 Eliot St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5085 Eliot St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5085 Eliot St have a pool?
No, 5085 Eliot St does not have a pool.
Does 5085 Eliot St have accessible units?
No, 5085 Eliot St does not have accessible units.
Does 5085 Eliot St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5085 Eliot St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5085 Eliot St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5085 Eliot St does not have units with air conditioning.

